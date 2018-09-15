PBL JH baseball wins 13-3 over Bloomington Evans in IESA Class 3A regional semifinals

MAHOMET -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 13-3 Saturday over Bloomington Evans in the semifinals of the IESA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional.

The second-seeded Panthers will face top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour, which won 10-1 over Bloomington in its semifinal game, at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Jeremiah Ager went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while Mason Uden hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored while Ty Graham hit 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Aiden Johnson drove in three runs and scored another.

On the mound, Noah Steiner was credited with the win as he allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts through four innings.

Cole Purvis allowed no runs on one hits and no strikeouts with two walks through one inning pitched.

The Panthers (15-3) scored six runs in the first inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Ephraim Johnson walked before scoring on an Aiden Johnson single. Kayden Snelling singled and, after Aiden Johnson scored on an error, Kendall Swanson lined a base hit to left field.

Snelling tallied another run on another error before Ty Graham doubled to center field.

Steiner singled to send Swanson scored before Uden singled to right field to send Graham and Steiner across home plate.

In the third inning, PBL scored four runs to extend its lead to 10-3.

Uden led off with a single to center field, Purvis walked and Ager grounded into a fielder's choice before Ephraim Johnson singled to send Uden across home plate.

Aiden Johnson reached base on an error to send Ager and Ephraim Johnson across home plate. Snelling walked before Aiden Johnson scored on a passed ball.

In the fourth inning, Uden reached base on an error before scoring on an Ager double to left field. Ephraim Johnson singled and, after Ager scored on an error, Aiden Johnson walked, Snelling was hit by a pitch and Ephraim Johnson crossed home plate.

PBL 13, Bloomington Evans 3

EVANS 102 00 -- 3 4 6

PBL 604 3x -- 13 13 1

W -- Noah Steiner, 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Fisher, IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, K, BB.

Evans -- O'Shea 1-2, 2 R. Clienmark 1-2. Carter 2-2, 2B, RBI. Moline RBI. Farmer R.

PBL (15-3) -- Jeremiah Ager 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Aiden Johnson 1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Kayden Snelling 1-2, R. Kendall Swanson 1-2, RBI, R. Ty Graham 2-4, 2B, R. Steiner 1-3, RBI. Mason Uden 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cole Purvis 1-2.