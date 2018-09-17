PBL JH baseball ends season with loss to Mahomet-Seymour in IESA Class 3A regional championship game

MAHOMET -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-5 Monday to Mahomet-Seymour in an IESA Class 3A regional championship game.

With the loss, PBL ended its season with a record of 15-4.

The Panthers lost despite out-hitting Mahomet-Seymour 13-11 as Aiden Johnson hit 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Kendall Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Kayden Snelling hit 2-for-4 with a run scored.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson took the loss as he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks with two strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings. Cole Purvis allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks through 2 2/3 innings pitched.

PBL took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Jeremiah Ager singled to left field to lead off the inning before Ephraim Johnson got on base via bunt single to put runners on first and third base. Aiden Johnson then singled to center field to send Ager across home plate.

Snelling singled to load the bases before Swanson lined a base hit into center field to send Ephraim Johnson, Aiden Johnson and Snelling across home plate.

A five-run bottom of the fourth inning by Mahomet-Seymour -- including a triple by Alex McHale that sent three runs across home plate -- erased a 4-3 deficit for the Bulldogs before PBL scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 8-5.

Aiden Johnson singled before Swanson hit a two-out double to right field to send him across home plate.

McHale and Dayton Eisenmen each hit 2-for-4 for Mahomet-Seymour while Ethan Harrell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Mahomet-Seymour 10, PBL 5

PBL 400 010 0 -- 5 13 0

M-S 021 520 x -- 10 11 1

W -- Blake Wolters, 6.2 IP, 13 H, 5 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Aiden Johnson, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 2 K, 5 BB.

PBL (15-4) -- Jeremiah Ager 1-4, R. Ephraim Johnson 1-4, R. Aiden Johnson 4-4, RBI, 2 R. Kayden Snelling 2-4, R. Kendall Swanson 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs. Noah Steiner 1-3. Mason Uden 1-2. Cole Purvis 1-2.

Mahomet-Seymour -- Tyler Bell RBI, R. Blake Wolters 2-2, RBI, 2 R. Carter Selk 1-1, 3 R, 3 BB. Braden Houchin 2 RBIs, R. Alex McHale 2-4, 3B, 4 RBIs, R. Ethan Harrell 3-4, 2 RBIs, R. Dayton Eisenmen 2-4, R. Clay Seal 1-3, 3B.