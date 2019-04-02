El Paso in, Champaign Dream out of Eastern Illinois Baseball League

RANTOUL -- The Eastern Illinois Baseball League will remain a six-team league after adding a team and subracting an existing squad.

Last year, the EI League consisted of six teams -- Buckley Dutchmasters, Champaign Dream, Game Seven, Gifford-Flatville Giflats, Paxton Swedes and Royal Giants.

In a meeting held Aug. 20, 2018, the EI League board unanimously voted to invite a team from El Paso to join.

Derek Stoller accepted the invitation at Monday's meeting. Stoller, who is the director of parks and recreation, will run the team, which will play its games at the El Paso-Gridley High School baseball team's home field, which is located at South Pointe Park in El Paso.

Also at Monday's meeting, the EI League board voted unanimously to remove the Champaign Dream multiple forfeitures over the past few -- the last one being last year's EI League Tournament quarterfinals against the Paxton Swedes -- and over $600 of unpaid forfeiture fees.

Game Seven is relocating as well after playing in Colfax last year. That team will now play at Lexington High School's baseball field.

The season will begin on May 26 and run through July 28 with no EI Jamboree to be held this year before the start of tournament play on the weekend of Aug. 3-4.