Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout ran a new personal best of 4:15.35 to finish 30th overall at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet on Feb. 8 in Allendale, Michigan. Porter is a junior on the Bradley University men's track and field team.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate, who is a junior at Indiana Wesleyan, finished in seventh place in the 5,000-meter run meter at the Crossroads League Indoor Championships. Brocato's time of 16:07.84 scored two points for the Wildcats in the team standings. The meet was held on Feb. 8 in Upland, Indiana.

Olivia Frichtl -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished ninth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.19 seconds and 20th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.86 seconds at the Monmouth College Invite on Saturday, Feb. 9. Frichtl is a freshman on the Illinois College women's track and field team.

Sydney Porter -- She finished 11th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 11.08 and ran on the third-place distance medley relay team for Greenville University at the Monmouth College Invite. Porter, a 2015 PBL graudate, is a senior on the Panthers' women's track and field team.

Kody Harrison -- He finished 22nd in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:32.22 at the Darren Young Invite in Grinnell, Iowa on Saturday. Harrison, a 2018 PBL graduate, is a freshman on the Grinnell College men’s track and field team.

Aleeka Gentzler -- She won the high jump with a clearance of 5-2 1/4 at the Monmouth Fighting Scots Invite on Saturday. Gentzler, a 2016 PBL graduate, is a junior on the Monmouth women’s track and field team.

Andrew Zenner -- The former PBL baseball standout pitched two innings for John A. Logan College in a 7-6 win over Three Rivers on Saturday in Millington, Tennessee. Zenner struck out two batters and walked one while allowing no runs on one hit.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished 15th with a leap of 6-5 1/2 in the high jump for Indiana State in Vanderbilt's Music City Challenge on Saturday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first with a time of 15:04.57 in the 5,000-meter run for Augustana College at the Darren Young Invite in Grinnell, Iowa on Saturday.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 12-11.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 23 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.4 points per game while grabbing 0.7 rebounds and recording 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through 11 games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.5 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.