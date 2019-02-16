Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished first with a leap of 2.03 meters in the high jump for Indiana State University in the Eastern Illinois University Friday Night Special.

Andrew Zenner -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout picked up a save for John A. Logan College in a 3-2 win over Dyersburg State on Friday in Wadley, Alabama. Zenner allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

Olivia Frichtl -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finisehd 20th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.01 seconds for Illinois College at the Hilltop Invitational on Friday in Jacksonville. Frichtl also finished 11th in the 55-meter hurdles wit ha time of 10.02 seconds.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 1/2 for Monmouth College's women's track and field team at the Hilltop Invitational on Friday in Jacksonville.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished eighth in the mile run with a time of 4:26.28 for Augustana College on Friday at the Spartan Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa.