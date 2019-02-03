Area sports catchup (March 2, 2019)

Andrew Zenner -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout picked up a save for John A. Logan College in a 5-0 win over Triton College on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Zenner and Cam Robinson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout as Zenner allowed no runs on one hit and no walks with three strikeouts through three innings.

Kaleb Denault -- The 2017 PBL graduate scored a run for MacMurray College's baseball team in a 13-1 victory over Robert Morris-Peoria on Friday.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5-3 1/4 in the Wartburg Qualifier on Friday.