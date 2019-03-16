Area college catchup (March 16, 2019)

Andrew Zenner -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout allowed no runs on two hits and one walk through two innings for John A. Logan College in an 8-2 win Thursday over Lincoln Trail. He pitched for one-third of an inning in an 18-12 victory on Monday, March 11, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks. In a 7-5 loss Tuesday, March 12, to Jefferson College, Zenner allowed no runs on no hits and one walk through one inning pitched. In an 11-9 loss Saturday to Lincoln Trail, Zenner struck out one batter while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

Brea Walker -- As of Saturday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout has an ERA of 0.00 and a 3-0 record on the mound with 16 srikeouts for Illinois Wesleyan.

Kaleb Denault -- The 2017 PBL graduate drew a walk and stole a base for MacMurray College's baseball team in a 2-1 win Saturday over Monmouth.