GCMS baseball pitchers throw no-hitter in 10-0 win over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- Three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter in a 10-0 win Monday over Hoopeston Area.

Braden Roesch struck out seven batters and walked four through 3 1/3 innings en route to picking up the win. Nathan Garard struck out four batters and walked one through 1 2/3 innings while Ethan Garard had two strikeouts and no walks through one inning.

Ethan Garard also hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate while Hunter Brewer hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Nathan Garard also drove in two runs.

In the first inning, Daniel Jones and Layne Harden each walked before scoring on a Nathan Garard triple to right field. Nathan Garard then scored on a passed ball to extend GCMS's lead to 3-0.

Nathan Daughenbaugh walked to lead off the second inning before Cade Elliott -- Daughenbaugh's courtesy runner -- scored on a one-out single to left field hit by Ethan Garard.

The Falcons scored three more runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 7-0.

Brewer doubled with one out to left field and Roesch walked before Brewer stole home plate. Josh Nuss drew a walk before Ethan Garard singled to left field to send Colby Taylor and Nuss across home plate.

In the sixth inning, GCMS scored three more runs.

Jones and Harden walked and Nathan Garard was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Jones scored on a bases-loaded walk by Wade Burton. Brewer singled to center field to send Harden and Nathan Garard across home plate.

GCMS 10, Hoopeston Area 0

GCMS 313 003 -- 10 5 3

HA 000 000 -- 0 0 1

W -- Braden Roesch, 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K, 4 BB. L -- Graham Eighner, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 6 BB.

GCMS (1-0) -- Daniel Jones 2 R, 2 BB. Layne Harden 2 R, 3 BB. Nathan Garard 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Wade Burton RBI, 2 BB. Hunter Brewer 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Colby Taylor R. Josh Nuss R. Ethan Garard 2-3, 3 RBIs. Cade Elliott R.

Hoopeston Area -- Eighner 2 BB.