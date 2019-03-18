PBL JV baseball loses 11-9 to Tolono Unity

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team lost 11-9 to Tolono Unity on Monday.

At the plate, Jarred Gronsky hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Diesburg hit 2-for-4 with a run scored while Charlie Pound and Brett Giese each drove in two runs.

Isaac Denault had an RBI and Jacob Gronsky doubled.

On the mound, Brett Giese allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts through three innings.

Alex Plott had three strikeouts while allowing six runs -- three earned -- on four hits and four walks through 1 2/3 innings pitched. Charlie Pound yielded three unearned runs on two hits and six walks with two strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings pitched.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Tolono Unity 11, PBL 9

UNITY 101 060 3 -- 11 8 1

PBL 011 401 2 -- 9 11 6

Unity pitching -- Sullivan, 4 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Wallace 3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

PBL pitching -- Brett Giese, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Alex Plott, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Charlie Pound, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 6 BB.

Unity hitting -- Rutledge 3 R, 4 BB. Luna 2-5, RBI, 3 R. Siemson 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Marvin 1-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Sullivan 2-4, R. Wallace 1-5, R. Price R, 4 BB. Cler R.

PBL hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-4, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Brett Giese 1-3, 2 RBIs. Isaac Denault 1-4, RBI. Landon Wilson 1-4, R. Mason Bruns 1-3, 2 R. Jacob Gronsky 1-3, 2B. Charlie Pound 2 RBIs. Alex Plott R. Drew Diesburg 2-4.