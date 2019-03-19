GCMS's Nathan Garard signs letter of intent to play football and baseball for Eureka College

GCMS senior Nathan Garard, middle, signs his letter of intent to play football and baseball for Eureka College alongside members of his family.

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Nathan Garard is getting the best of many worlds after signing his letter of intent on Tuesday, March 19, to play football and baseball for Eureka College

"I've always wanted to do both in college," Garard said. "It's kind of the best of both situations here."

Garard considered going to a few other places, including applying to Army-West Point, but was offered a full-tuition scholarship by Eureka College via the Ronald W. Reagan Leadership Program.

"It's a pretty easy decision when you don't have to pay a whole lot of money," Garard said.

Along with the opportunity to play alongside fellow GCMS senior Lane Short in football, Garard is also in a family of Eureka alums as his mother, sister and grandfather -- as well as GCMS's head football coach, Mike Allen, assistant football coach Seeff Grauer, head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins and assistant boys basketball coach A.J. Richard -- all went to Eureka.

"I have a pretty rich family history at Eureka," Garard said. "It was kind of a family fit."

On the football field, Garard will play the quarterback position for Eureka College.

For GCMS, he passed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season. The Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A state championship that year, and in his junior season in 2017, in which he was the starting quarterback.

Garard is in his fourth year as a varsity starter. On the mound, he had a 2.2 ERA with 49 striekouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched last season while hitting .362 with three home runs and 20 RBIs at the plate. His position on the baseball team at Eureka College is undecided.

Garard also said he is undecided about his major.

"I'll probably narrow it down soon," Garard said.