PBL baseball loses 4-2 to Prairie Central in season opener

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team lost 4-2 to Prairie Central in its season opener on Tuesday, March 19.

The Panthers led 2-0 after four innings before Prairie Central tallied four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

In the first inning, Mason Ecker and Drake Schrodt each drew a walk before Ecker advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Jarboe. In the fourth inning, Tommy Quinn reached base on an error and Dalton Busboom and Tanner Coe each walked to load the bases before Quinn crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Trey VanWinkle finished the game hitting 2-for-4 at the plate for the Panthers.

Carson Dudley took the loss on the mound for PBL (0-1), allowing four earned runs on no hits and three walks through 19 pitches.

Ecker struck out seven batters and walked two while yielding no runs on one hit through four innings pitched. Alex Rueck allowed no runs on one hit and no walks with two strikeouts through two innings while Keyn Humes struck out one batters and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits through one inning.

Prairie Central 4, PBL 2

PC 000 040 00 -- 4 2 2

PBL 100 100 00 -- 2 6 1

L -- Carson Dudley, 0.0 IP, 0 H, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

PBL (0-1) -- Keyn Humes 1-4. Mason Ecker 1-4, R. Trey VanWinkle 2-4. Tommy Quinn R. Ben Jarboe RBI. Dalton Busboom 1-2. Gavin Coplea 1-3.