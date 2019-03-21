PBL baseball pitching trio tosses no-hitter in 8-1 win over Tri-Valley

DOWNS -- A trio of Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball pitchers tossed a no-hitter in an 8-1 win Thursday over Tri-Valley.

Ben Jarboe was credited with the win as he struck out seven batters while yielding one unearned run on one walk through five innings pitched.

Tommy Quinn struck out three batters and walked none through one inning while Austin Gooden struck out one batter and walked two through one inning.

At the plate, Keyn Humes hit 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Drake Schrodt, Dalton Busboom and Gavin Coplea each went 2-for-3 while Trey VanWinkle had two RBIs.

The Panthers (1-1) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Humes hit a two-out single to left field before scoring the go-ahead run via a Mason Ecker base hit to right field. After Schrodt lined a base hit to right field to send Ecker home, Jarboe doubled to left field to send Schrodt across home plate.

In the top of the fifth inning, Schrodt reached base via a catcher's interference before stealing second base, advancing to third via a Jarboe groundout and crossing home plate on a VanWinkle sacrifice fly ball to center field.

Quinn and Busboom each singled and Ben Busby drew a walk before Quinn scored on a steal of home plate to extend PBL's lead to 5-0.

Ecker drew a leadoff walk in the sixth inning bafore crossing home plate on a VanWinkle sacrifice fly to center field to extend the Panthers' advantage to 6-1.

In the seventh inning, Busboom hit a leadoff double to right field and Coplea singled before Busboom crossed home plate and Humes doubled to center field to send Coplea home.

PBL 8, Tri-Valley 1

PBL 003 021 2 -- 8 12 1

TV 000 010 0 -- 1 0 1

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, 7 K, BB. L -- Jake Reeser, 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 K, BB.

PBL (1-1) -- Keyn Humes 3-5, 2B, RBI, R. Mason Ecker 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Drake Schrodt 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Jarboe 1-4, 2B, RBI. Trey VanWinkle 2 RBIs. Tommy Quinn 1-3, R. Dalton Busboom 2-3, 2B, R. Gavin Coplea 2-3, R.

Tri-Valley -- Drew Kitterman RBI. Reeser R, 2 BB.