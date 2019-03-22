PBL baseball loses 11-8 to Ottawa Marquette

PBL’s Keyn Humes, right, slides safely toward third base during Friday’s game against Ottawa Marquette.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team was a few runs -- and a few innings -- away from pulling off an early-season upset.

Instead, Ottawa Marquette left Paxton with an 11-8 victory after a seven-run fifth inning erased a 7-4 PBL head.

“It was a tough one," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "We battled. We gave up a couple of big innings, but I can’t fault the effort. We got after it. We battled back and gave ourselves a chance and put baserunners on in the late innings. We just didn’t get there, but I’m really proud of the effort that we put into it to battle back.”

The win improved Marquette's record to 5-0. Last year, a five-senior Marquette team went 30-4 and finished fourth in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

“That’s a quality opponent, and we knew it was going to be going in. They played the game well," Niebuhr said. "I thought we did some things really well. We just didn’t make enough plays when we needed to, especially in those middle innings, but I’m proud of the effort. A game like this is going to make us better in the long run.”

In the bottom of the third inning, PBL (1-2) scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead.

Gavin Coplea led off the inning with a walk before Keyn Humes and Drake Schrodt each got hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. After Jarboe sent Coplea home with a bases-loaded walk, Trey VanWinkle sent two runs home with a single to left field.

A Tommy Quinn sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third base before Dalton Busboom got on base via a strike-three wild pitch, sending another run across home plate in the process.

Marquette tied the game at 4-4 with three runs in the fourth inning.

Hunter McAlpine and Jay Scott were each hit by a pitch and Nick Melvin singled to right field to load the bases with one out for the Crusaders before a bases-loaded walk by Nate Melvin sent a run across home plate.

Following the run-scoring base-on-balls, Humes was relieved on the mound by Carson Dudley. Humes finished his start with a no-decision, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings.

After Luke Couch belted a two-RBI double to left field to tie the game, PBL reclaimed the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Humes and Mason Ecker each drew a one-out walk before reaching scoring position via a passed ball. Humes then crossed home plate on as Schrodt reached base on an error.

After Jarboe sent Ecker home via a bloop single to center field and VanWinkle hit a two-out single to put runners on the corners, another run scored via a wild pitch.

In the top of the fifth inning, however, McAlpine and Jay Scott each hit a one-out single before Nick Melvin walked to load the bases for Marquette. After Nate Melvin hit an RBI single to left field, Dudley was relieved on the mound by Alex Rueck.

Dudley finished his outing with one strikeout and two walks while allowing four earned runs on four hits.

Couch drew a bases-loaded walk to send a run home before Logan Komater hit into a fielder's choice to send the tying run across home plate. The go-ahead run scored while Komater stole second base in the same sequence.

After Hayden Price hit an RBI single to center field, Jack Snook was hit by a pitch and Caleb Boucher drew a walk to load the bases, two runs crossed home plate via a single to left-center field by McAlpine.

Rueck, who was relieved on the mound by Austin Gooden to start the sixth inning, allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks through two-thirds of an inning.

Gooden pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning that included a diving catch by Ecker in center field on a fly ball hit by Nate Melvin for the third out.

In the top of the seventh inning, Couch hit a leadoff single before he was caught stealing second base via a throw from the PBL catcher, Busboom, to the shortshop VanWinkle. Komater reached base on an error and Price was hit by a pitch before Snook hit into a double play.

Gooden finished his outing with one strikeout and no walks while allowing no runs on one hit.

A day earlier, Gooden helped PBL's pitching staff toss a combined no-hitter in an 8-1 win over Tri-Valley by striking out one batter and walking two through one inning.

“We didn’t pitch as well as we would have liked, but we still saw some positives," Niebuhr said. “(Gooden) shut them down for two innings and gave us a chance We weren’t able to push those runs across, but it was good to see him come in for two days in a row and be able to pitch consistently like that. That’s something that’s going to be big for us going forward.”

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Busboom hit a leadoff single to right field, Ben Busby got on base via an infield single and Coplea tapped a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out before a run scored via an Ecker groundout to cut PBL's deficit to 11-8.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Busboom walked and Gooden singled to left field, but Coplea grounded out to end the inning. Humes, Ecker and Schrodt each grounded out in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game.

“I’m really proud of the way the kids battled back," Niebuhr said. "They stayed in the game all day. It turned into a long game. It was cold, but our kids battled the entire way and never gave in. We’re excited to get moving forward and, hopefully, see some warm weather soon.”

Ottawa Marquette 11, PBL 8

MARQ 010 370 0 -- 11 10 1

PBL 004 310 0 -- 8 9 3

W -- John Thompson, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. L -- Carson Dudley, IP, 4 H, 4 ER, K, 2 BB.

Marquette (5-0) -- Nate Melvin 2-4, 2 RBIs, R, 2 RBIs. Luke Couch 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Logan Komater 1-5, RBI. Hayden Price 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. Jack Snook R. Hunter McAlpine 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Jay Scott 1-3, R. Nick Melvin 1-3, 2 R. Liam Doughtery R.

PBL (1-2) -- Keyn Humes 2 R. Mason Ecker 1-4, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Trey VanWinkle 2-4, 2 RBIs. Dalton Busboom 2-3, R. Ben Busby 1-1. Austin Gooden 1-1. Gavin Coplea 1-3, R.