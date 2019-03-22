PBL JV baseball defeats Prairie Central 11-1

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 11-1 Thursday over Prairie Central.

Jarred Gronsky and Mason Bruns combined to pitch a one-hitter for PBL. Gronsky struck out nine batters and walked one while allowing no runs on one hit through five innings pitched while Bruns struck out one batter and walked none through one inning.

At the plate, Brett Giese hit 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while Jarred Gronsky and Bruns each hit 2-for-3 and Keagan Busboom drove in three runs.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning via an RBI double by Giese and run-scoring base hits by Landon Wilson and Bruns.

In the fourth inning, Bruns hit a leadoff single to right field before Jarrett Hazelwood, who went in to run for Bruns, scored on a wild pitch to kick off a five-run inning for PBL.

Gronsky scored on a passed ball before Busboom hit a two-RBI single to center field. Giese lined an RBI base hit to right field.

After Charlie Pound scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Busboom in the fifth inning, PBL scored two more runs in the sixth inning as Jacob Gronsky hit an RBI single to right field before Pound sent Hazelwood home via fielder's choice.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 11, Prairie Central 1

PC 001 000 -- 1 1 3

PBL 300 512 -- 11 11 1

W -- Jarred Gronsky, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 9 K, BB. L -- Wyatt, 3 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 3 K, 4 BB.

Prairie Central -- Owen 1-3. Hunter R.

PBL -- Keagan Busboom 1-4, 3 RBIs, R. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, R. Brett Giese 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Ashton Pope R. Isaac Denault 1-3. Landon Wilson 1-2, RBI, R. Mason Bruns 2-3, RBI. Jarrett Hazelwood 2 R. Jacob Gronsky 1-3, RBI, R. Charlie Pound RBI, R, 2 BB. Drew Diesburg R.