GCMS baseball sweeps doubleheader over Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team swept a Saturday doubleheader against Cissna Park.

In game one, GCMS won 13-5.

In the first inning, Layne Harden tripled before scoring on a Nathan Garard groundout to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

After Cissna Park tied the game via an RBI single by Dawson Savoree in the second inning and took a 3-1 lead in the third via a run by Bryce Sluis on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Rudy King, GCMS tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Hunter Brewer led off the inning for GCMS (3-0) with a single to left before before Braden Roesch drew a walk. Brewer scored on a wild pitch before Roesch crossed home plate on a Nathan Daughenbaugh groundout.

The Falcons took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning as Nathan Garard drew a walk before crossing home plate on a double-play ground ball hit by Brewer.

Keegan Boyle and Bailey Sluis scored runs to give the Timberwolves a 5-4 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning before GCMS regained the lead for good with five runs in the sixth inning.

Daughenbaugh was hit by a pitch and Josh Nuss reached base on an error before Daniel Jones reached base on an error on which Cade Elliott scored the tying run.

Harden sent Nuss and Jones home with a double to left field before Nathan Garard hit a two-run homer to right field.

The Falcons extended their lead with four runs in the seventh inning.

Roesch led off the inning by reaching base on an error before Nuss hit a one-out RBI single to left field. With two outs, Jones reached base on another error, which led to Nuss crossing home plate, before Harden tripled to right field to send Jones across home plate.

Nathan Garard then hit an RBI single to center field.

Harden finished game one hitting 3-for-5 while Nathan Garard and Brewer each went 2-for-4.

On the mound, Ethan Garard was credited with the win as he allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts through three innings of relief. Daniel Jones yielded three runs -- one earned -- on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts through four innings.

In game two, GCMS won 13-2.

In the first inning, Layne Harden and Nathan Garard each hit a one-out single before Cade Elliott connected on a two-out base hit to send Harden and Garard across home plate.

In the top of the fourth inning, Elliott hit a leadoff single to center field. With one out, Andrew Laughery sent him home with a base hit to center field.

The Falcons scored 10 more runs in the fifth inning.

Elliott drew a walk, Colby Taylor was hit by a pitch and Wade Burton tapped a bunt single to lead the bases before Josh Nuss lined a base hit to left field to send Elliott and Taylor home. Ethan Garard scored a run via an error before Jones hit an RBI single to right field to send Nuss across home plate.

Nathan Garard drew a hit-by-pitch and Hunter Brewer walked before Elliott sent Jones home with a bases-loaded walk. Taylor was hit by a pitch to send Nathan Garard home before Wade Burton lined a base hit to right field to send Brewer and Elliott across home plate.

Taylor scored on a wild pitch. After Nuss and Bryce Boundy each drew a walk, Keegan Kutemeier sent Ethan Garard home with an RBI single.

Elliott and Burton each finished game two hitting 2-for-2 while Jones hit 2-for-4 and Harden hit 2-for-5.

On the mound, Nathan Garard struck out five batters and walked none while allowing no runs on two hits through 4 1/3 innings en route to picking up the win. Wade Burton allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks through two-thirds of an inning while Layne Harden allowed no runs on no hits and one walk through one inning.

Game 1

GCMS 13, Cissna Park 5

GCMS 100 215 4 -- 13 10 2

CP 012 020 0 -- 5 6 7

W -- Ethan Garard, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Keegan Boyle, 2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

GCMS -- Daniel Jones 2 R. Layne Harden 3-5, 2 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Nathan Garard 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Wade Burton 1-4. Hunter Brewer 2-4, 2B, R. Braden Roesch 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh RBI. Josh Nuss 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Ethan Garard 1-4, Cade Elliott R.

Cissna Park -- Keegan Boyle 1-3, R. Bryce Sluis R. Bailey Sluis 2-4, 2 R. Rudy King 1-4, RBI. Ian Rogers 1-4. Dawson Savoree 1-2, RBI. Malaki Verkler R.

Game 2

GCMS 13, Cissna Park 2

GCMS 200 10(10) -- 13 13 0

CP 000 020 -- 2 5 2

W -- Nathan Garard, 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB. L -- Damian Renteria, 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB.

GCMS (3-0) -- Daniel Jones 2-4, RBI, R. Keegan Kutemeier 1-1, RBI. Layne Harden 2-5, R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 2 R. Hunter Brewer 1-3, R. Cade Elliott 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Colby Taylor RBI, 2 R. Wade Burton 2-2, 2 RBIs. Andrew Laughery 1-2, RBI. Josh Nuss 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Ethan Garard 2 R.

Cissna Park -- Keegan Boyle RBI. Bailey Sluis 1-1. Tharen Blanck 1-2. Ian Rogers 1-2, R. Dawson Savoree 1-3, R. Will Petry 1-1. Gavin Speirs RBI.