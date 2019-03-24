Area college catchup (March 24, 2019)

Andrew Zenner -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout picked up a save for John A. Logan College in a 6-4 win Tuesday, March 19, over Columbia State, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts through two innings pitched. In an 11-4 win Saturday over Southwestern Illinois, Zenner struck out one batter and walked none while allowing no runs on one hit through one inning.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished third in the high jump with a leap of 6-6 3/4 for Indiana State in the Vanderbilt Black & Gold Invitational on Saturday.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41-3 3/4 for Indiana Wesleyan in the Polar Bear Invitational in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished sixth with a time of 1:54.5 in the 800-meter run for Bradley University in Saturday's Bill Cornell Spring Classic in Carbondale.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the 3,00-meter run with a time of 9:47.5 for Augustana College in Saturday's Washington University Mini Meet.

Olivia Frichtl -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished 13th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.27 seconds and 14th in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:14.34 for Illinois College in Saturday's Washington University Mini Meet.

Brea Walker -- As of Saturday, the former GCMS softball standout had 23 strikeouts, a 4-1 record and a 0.64 ERA for Illinois Wesleyan.