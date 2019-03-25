PBL baseball wins 13-3 over Milford in six innings

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 13-3 over Milford on Monday.

The Panthers scored two runs in the fourth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit. Tommy Quinn reached base on an error and Dalton Busboom was hit by a pitch with one out before Quinn scored the tying run on a steal of home plate.

After Hunter Anderson drew a walk, Busboom crossed home plate for the go-ahead run via a Gavin Coplea groundout.

In the top of the fifth inning, PBL (2-2) scored five more runs to extend its lead to 8-2.

Mason Ecker reached base on an error and Drake Schrodt got on base via a bunt single before Ben Jarboe hit a ground ball and reached base on an error on which Ecker crossed home plate. With one out, Quinn singled to right field to send Schrodt and Jarboe across home plate.

After Busboom drew a walk, Coplea lined a two-out base hit to right field to send Quinn and Colton Coy across home plate.

The Panthers tallied five more runs in the sixth inning.

Schrodt hit a leadoff single to left field before scoring on an error. After Jarboe drew a walk, Busboom reached base on an error on which Jarboe crossed home plate.

With two outs, Ben Busby doubled to left field before Coplea singled to right field to send Coy and Busby across home plate and scored on a Keyn Humes single to left field.

Schrodt and Coplea each hit 2-for-4 by the game's end.

On the mound, Alex Rueck picked up the win, allowing one earned run on no hits and two balls with three strikeouts through two innings pitched. Mason Ecker struck out six batters and walked four while allowing two earned runs on one hit throught three innings and Carson Dudley allowed no runs on one hit and no walks with one strikeout through one inning.

PBL 13, Milford 3

PBL 001 255 -- 13 7 1

MIL 002 010 -- 3 2 9

W -- Alex Rueck, 2 IP, 0 H, ER, 2 K, 3 BB. L -- Barney, 3.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

PBL (2-2) -- Keyn Humes 1-3, RBI, R, 2 BB. Mason Ecker R. Drake Schrodt 2-4, 2 R. Ben Jarboe RBI, 2 R. Tommy Quinn 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Dalton Busboom R. Ben Busby 1-1, 2B, R. Gavin Coplea 2-4, 5 RBIs, R. Colton Coy 2 R.

Milford -- Hunsinger R. Barney 2 BB. Atwood 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. McCabe 1-2, R. Allen R.