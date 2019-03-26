GCMS baseball wins 19-0 over Waukegan

GIBSON CITY -- Braden Roesch tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team in a 19-0 win Tuesday, March 26, over Waukegan, striking out five batters and walking one.

At the plate, Roesch hit 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs while Nathan Garard also hit 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Nathan Daughenbaugh hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Wade Burton drove in four runs and scored three and Hunter Brewer drove in two runs and tallied two.

The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning.

Daniel Jones led off with a walk and Layne Harden drew another walk before Nathan Garard doubled to center field to send Jones home. Burton then singled to cener field to send Harden and Garard across home plate.

Roesch drew a walk before Burton scored on an Ethan Garard sacrifice fly ball to left field.

In the second inning, GCMS added 14 runs to its lead.

Jones drew another leadoff walk before Harden singled and Nathan Garard walked to load the bases before Burton drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jones home. Brewer singled to left field to send Harden and Garard home before Roesch doubled to send Burton across home plate.

Brewer crossed home plate as Ethan Garard reached base on an error. After Josh Nuss walked, Daughenbaugh singled to right field to send Cade Elliott home before Ethan Garard reached home plate via a Jones single to right field.

Nuss crossed on home plate via a Harden hit-by-pitch before Nathan Garard singled to center field to send Colby Taylor home and Jones scored on a fielder's choica ball hit by Burton. After Brewer drew a walk, Roesch hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to send Nathan Garard across home plate.

Ethan Garard singled to center field to send Burton across home plate. Nuss doubled to right field to send Brewer home before Daughenbaugh singled to send Ethan Garard across home plate.

In the third inning, Elliott and Bryce Boundy each singled before Roesch sent Elliott home with a base hit to right field.

GCMS 19, Waukegan 0

WAU 000 0 -- 0 0 1

GCMS 4(14)1 0 -- 19 14 3

W -- Braden Roesch, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB. L -- Schneider, IP, 7 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 2 K, 8 BB.

GCMS (4-0) -- Daniel Jones 1-1, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Layne Harden 1-1, RBI, 2 R. Nathan Garard 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Colby Taylor R. Wade Burton 1-2, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Cade Elliott 1-1, 2 R. Hunter Brewer 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Bryce Boundy 1-1. Braden Roesch 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs. Ethan Garard 1-2, 2 RBIs. 2 R. Josh Nuss 1-1, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2-3, 2 RBIs.