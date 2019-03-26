PBL baseball defeats Oakwood 15-1

OAKWOOD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 15-1 over Oakwood on Tuesday, March 26.

Mason Ecker hit 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Drake Schrodt hit 2-for-4 with an RBI while Trey VanWinkle doubled and drove in three runs.

Tommy Quinn and Austin Gooden combined to pitch a one-hitter for PBL on the mound.

Quinn picked up the victory as he struck out five batters and walked three while allowing one unearned run on one hit through 3 2/3 innings pitched. Gooden struck out two batters and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits through 1 1/3 innings.

The Panthers (3-2) scored eight runs in the top of the first inning.

Keyn Humes reached base on an error and Mason Ecker and Drake Schrodt each hit an infield single to load the bases with nobody out before Ben Jarboe drew a bases-loaded walk to send Humes home. Trey VanWinkle grounded into a fielder's choice, sending Ecker home in the process.

After Quinn drew a walk, Dalton Busboom singled to right field to send Jarboe and VanWinkle across home plate. With two outs, Gavin Coplea singled to center field to send Colton Coy and Jarred Gronsky home and, after Humes singled, Ecker sent Coplea and Humes across home plate with a base hit.

Jarboe led off the second inning by reaching base on an error and VanWinkle drew a walk. With two outs, Jarboe crossed home plate as Tanner Coe reached base on an error and VanWinkle did the same on an error on a Coplea ground ball.

In the third inning, PBL scored four runs.

Ecker hit a leadoff double to left field before scoring on a Schrodt single to center field. After Jarboe hit a two-bagger to center field, VanWinkle doubled to left field to send Schrodt and Jarboe across home plate.

With two outs, Coe reached base on an error that sent VanWinkle home.

Gronsky hit a one-out double to center field in the fifth inning before scoring on an RBI single by Gooden.

PBL 15, Oakwood 1

PBL 824 01 -- 15 13 1

OAK 100 00 -- 1 1 5

W -- Tommy Quinn, 3.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Hobick, 2 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

PBL (3-2) -- Keyn Humes 1-3, 2 R. Mason Ecker 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ben Busby 1-1. Drake Schrodt 2-4, RBI, R. Colton Coy R. Ben Jarboe 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Jarred Gronsky 1-1, 2B, 2 R. Austin Gooden 1-1, RBI. Dalton Busboom 1-2, 2 RBIs. Gavin Coplea 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Oakwood -- Harden R. I. Ruch 1-2.