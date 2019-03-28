PBL baseball wins 10-3 over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 10-3 Thursday over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, PBL scored five runs to take a 5-1 lead.

Ben Jarboe hit a one-out double to left field. With two outs, Tommy Quinn drew a walk before Dalton Busboom lined a base hit to center field to send Jarboe home for the tying run. After Ben Busby drew a walk, Gavin Coplea singled to right field to send Quinn and Busboom across home plate.

Keyn Humes reached base on an error that sent Busby home before Coplea crossed home plate on an error.

The Panthers scored two and three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to extend a 5-3 lead.

Mason Ecker and Drake Schrodt each got on base via bunt single to start the bottom of the fifth inning before Schrodt crossed home plate on an Alex Rueck groundout.

With two outs, Quinn doubled to center field to send Schrodt across home plate.

Coplea walked to lead off the sixth inning and Humes hit an infield single before Mason Ecker doubled to left field to send Coplea home. After Schrodt was hit by a pitch, VanWinkle grounded into a fielder's choice to send Humes home before Ecker scored on an error.

Quinn finished the game hitting 2-for-3 while Ecker and Humes each 2-for-4.

On the mound, Ben Jarboe earned the win as he allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts through four innings. Alex Rueck allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings while Austin Gooden allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with two strikeouts through one inning.

PBL 10, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3

BHRA 000 120 0 -- 3 4 4

PBL 000 523 x -- 10 10 2

W -- Ben Jarboe, 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Rademacher, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB.

BHRA -- Douglass RBI. Sexton 1-3, RBI. Watson 1-3. Watson 2-2, 2B, R.

PBL (4-2) -- Keyn Humes 2-4, 3B, R. Mason Ecker 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Drake Schrodt 1-2, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 2B, R. Alex Rueck RBI. Trey VanWinkle RBI. Tommy Quinn 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom 1-2, RBI, R. Ben Busby R. Gavin Coplea 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R.