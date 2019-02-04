PBL baseball rallies to win 16-15 over Monticello

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 16-15 Monday over Monticello.

The Panthers (5-2) ralled from a 15-11 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Gavin Coplea led off the inning with a double to center field before scoring on a Keyn Humes base hit to left field. After Mason Ecker drew a walk, Drake Schrodt singled to right field to send Humes across home plate.

Ben Jarboe hit a line drive to center field for a game-tying two-RBI single that send Ecker and Schrodt home. After a Trey VanWinkle single to right field, Jarboe scored the game-winning run on an error.

In the first inning, Humes hit a leadoff single to right field before Ecker hit an RBI triple to center field. After Schrodt drew a walk, Jarboe sent Ecker home with a sacrifice fly ball to right field.

In the bottom of the third inning, PBL scored three runs to cut its deficit to 11-5.

Humes led off the inning with a double to left field before Brett Giese sent him home with a single to left field. After Schrodt drew a hit-by-pitch and VanWinkle walked, Schrodt scored on a passed ball before Tommy Quinn singled to left field to send VanWinkle across home plate.

The Panthers scored four more runs in the fourth inning.

With one out, Humes walked and Giese singled to right field before Humes scored on a steal of home plate.

After Schrodt drew a walk, Jarboe doubled to left field to send Giese and Schrodt home before VanWinkle hit a two-bagger to left field to send Jarboe across home plate.

In the fifth inning, Carson Dudley singled to center field, Coplea singled to left field and Giese drew a walk before Schrodt singled to left field to send Dudley home and Coplea scored a tying run on a Jarboe groundout.

Humes finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Schrodt and Giese each hit 2-for-2 and Busboom, Coplea, VanWinkle and Jarboe each hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Carson Dudley earned the win, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks and two strkeouts through two-thirds of an inning.

Mason Ecker allowed six runs -- five earned -- on four hits and two walks through 1 2/3 innings while Brett Giese struck out four battres and walked four and allowed six earned runs on five hits through 3 2/3 innings and Austin Gooden allowed three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and five walks through one inning.

PBL 16, Monticello 15

MON 245 003 1 -- 15 13 1

PBL 203 420 5 -- 16 18 3

W -- Carson Dudley, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Bradd, IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, BB.

Monticello -- Bradd 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 3 BB. Brett Macak 1-3, 3 RBIs. Bundy 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Brody Macak 3-5, HR, 5 RBIs, R. Jones 2-5. Trybom R, 2 BB. Williams 2-4, 2 R. Edmondson 1-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 BB.

PBL (5-2) -- Keyn Humes 3-4, 2B, RBI, 4 R. Mason Ecker 1-1, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Brett Giese 2-2, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2B, 6 RBIs, 2 R. Trey VanWinkle 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Tommy Quinn 1-4, RBI. Dalton Busboom 2-4. Carson Dudley 1-4, R. Gavin Coplea 2-4, 2B, 2 R.