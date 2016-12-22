PBL seventh-grade boys basketball wins three in a row

CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team started what coach Jeff Sinn called “a really tough stretch” of three games in four days on Monday, Dec. 12.

Coming off a Twin County Conference Tournament championship the previous week, the Panthers started the weeklong stretch with a 44-27 victory over Clifton J.L. Nash.

The Panthers outscored Nash 11-3 in the first quarter as Keagan Busboom made a 3-pointers and Charlie Pound, Grant Hendershot, Mason Medlock and Mason Bruns each added two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Nash 9-6 to take a 20-9 halftime lead as Brandon Knight scored six points and Hendershot made a 3-pointer.

The Panthers outscored Nash 17-10 in the fourth quarter as Cory Degarmo had eight points, Mason Bruns added five points and Hendershot and Knight each had two points.

Bruns and Knight each finished the game leading PBL in scoring with nine points while Degarmo added eight points, Hendershot contributed seven points, Medlock had six points – including four in the third quarter -- Busboom had three points and Pound had two points.

“We handled them really good the first time we played them, but we had our struggles against them on Monday,” Sinn said. “Our problem was we just could never really pull away. Mason Medlock gave us some huge minutes, especially in the third quarter. He really kept our head above water. We never really pulled away until Degarmo hit eight points in a row (in the fourth quarter).

“I will give Nash credit – they did a good job of switching defenses against us, and that’s hard at the junior high level to recognize and adjust. This was going to be a tough week, and maybe we had a little victory hangover from the TCC (Tournament). It really took about three quarters before we were able to get things under control and start playing the way we are capable of playing.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, PBL defeated Hoopeston Area 48-19 in what Sinn said was “kind of our circus trip.”

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 11-6 in the first quarter as Cory Degarmo had four points, Grant Hendershot made a 3-pointer and Brandon Knight and Mason Medlock each made a field goal.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Cornjerkers 21-6 in the second quarter as Hendershot had five points, Degarmo, Knight and Jacob Gronsky each had four points and Medlock and Carson Rigsby each had two points.

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 12-4 in the third quarter as Mason Bruns had four points, Degarmo, Hendershot and Keagan Busboom each had two points and Medlock added a point.

Garrett Sanders scored all four of the Panthers’ points in the fourth quarter.

Degarmo and Hendershot each led PBL in scoring with 10 points while Knight had seven points, Medlock had five points, Sanders, Gronsky and Bruns each had four points and Busboom and Rigsby each had two points.

“I thought we came out and really executed what we wanted to do on the offensive side of the ball, and later in the game, we did that on the defensive side as well,” Sinn said. “Looking back in the book, I thought we had a really good balance when it came to our offensive scoring. I think the biggest thing is we came out in the second quarter and just really put the hammer down and put Hoopeston away.

“I thought we looked a lot better than we did the previous night against Nash. It was our first home game in quite a while, and I think the players used that to their advantage going on the run they did in the second quarter. It seems this entire year that we always have one big run in us that we will go off and score 15-20 points in one quarter.”

On Thursday, Dec. 15, PBL defeated Watseka Glenn Raymond 37-33 in a rematch of the previous Thursday’s TCC Tournament title game.

“It seemed like Watseka was our home away from home,” Sinn said. We spent the TCC Tournament up there, and then we had to turn around and go right back up there and play them again. We knew going in that it was going to be a very tough challenge.”

The Panthers outscored 13-8 in the first quarter en route to taking a 16-14 lead into halftime.

Brandon Knight scored seven points while Grant Hendershot added a 3-pointer, Charlie Pound had two points and Keagan Busboom contributed a free throw in the first quarter. Ashton Pope and Knight provided the scoring for PBL in the second quarter with three and two points, respectively.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Watseka 10-5 as Busboom made a 3-pointer, Jacob Gronsky, Degarmo and Hendershot each had two points and Mason Medlock had a point.

Pope had three points while Busboom, Knight and Hendershot each had two points for the Panthers in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we handled the moment well, especially in the fourth quarter,” Sinn said. Watseka really made a push in the last two minutes to get back in the game, turning up the pressure and pressing us. That was the first time we had been put in that situation all year going into the fourth quarter with a lead against a really good team.

“The question was can we handle the moment and keep or extend the lead? I think, for the most part, we did that. There were a few time when we could have had better ball security and put the game to rest a little bit earlier than we did in the fourth, but that was a huge win for us. It has huge implications for us going into regionals.”

Knight led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Degarmo, Hendershot and Busboom contributed eight, seven and six points, respectively. Pound and Gronsky each had two points while Medlock had one point.

“Going into Christmas break with three wins in one week is great for the team,” Sinn said. “I told our players we’re having a special year, but it’s only a little way over the halfway point. We have a lot of things to work on over Christmas break. I know I am looking forward, and so are the players, to the new year and getting better.”

MONDAY, Dec. 12

PBL 44, Clifton J.L. Nash 27

PBL 11 9 7 17 -- 44

NASH 3 6 8 10 -- 27

PBL

Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Cory Degarmo 4-0-8, Ashton Pope 0-0-0, Charlie Pound 1-0-2, Grant Hendershot 3-0-7, Brandon Knight 4-1-9, Keagan Busboom 1-0-3, Evan Donaldson 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 3-0-6, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 4-0-9, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 20-1-44.

Nash

Beherns 0-0-0, Turner 0-1-1, Krueger 2-1-5, Grider 2-3-7, Lindgren 0-0-0, Reick 0-0-0, Hess 0-0-0, Luhrsen 4-1-9, Shoven 0-0-0, Kuntz 1-0-2, Alberts 0-0-0, Kohler 1-1-3, Perry 0-0-0. Totals 10-7-27.

3-pointers – PBL 3 (Hendershot, Busboom, Bruns).

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

PBL 48, Hoopeston Area 19

HA 6 6 4 3 -- 19

PBL 11 21 12 4 -- 48

Hoopeston Area

Kayden Wallace 0-0-0, Ben Brown 3-4-10, Derek Drayer 0-0-0, Nick Hofer 1-0-2, Kamerin Cade 3-1-7, Ben Hesse 0-0-0, Nathan Torres 0-0-0, Kayden Clingenpool 0-0-0. Totals 7-5-19.

PBL

Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 2-0-4, Cory Degarmo 4-2-10, Ashton Pope 0-0-0, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Grant Hendershot 3-3-10, Brandon Knight 3-1-7, Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Evan Donaldson 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 2-1-5, Jacob Gronsky 2-0-4, Mason Bruns 2-0-4, Carson Rigsby 1-0-2. Totals 20-7-48.

3-pointers – PBL (Hendershot).

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

PBL 37, Watseka Glenn Raymond 33

PBL 13 5 10 9 -- 37

WAT 8 8 5 12 -- 33

PBL

Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Cory Degarmo 3-1-8, Charlie Pound 1-0-2, Grant Hendershot 3-0-7, Brandon Knight 5-1-11, Keagan Busbom 2-1-6, Mason Medlock 0-1-1, Jacob Gronsky 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-37.

Watseka

Wellmaker 2-0-4, Schroeder 4-6-15, Denoyer 0-0-0, Leiding 0-0-0, Smith 5-0-10, Berry 0-0-0, McGahan 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0, Heuring 1-2-4. Totals 12-8-33.

3-pointers – PBL 3 (Degarmo, Hendershot, Busboom). Watseka (Schroeder).