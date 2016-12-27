Monticello Holiday Hoopla roundup: GCMS wins two, PBL loses in double overtime to Ridgeview

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Tuscola 54. Ryland Holt supplied a spark off the bench, scoring a game-high 20 points and making 4 of 6 from three-point range to go along with a game-high nine rebounds and four steals, to lift the Falcons to a win in the opening tournament game. Ben Freehill added 11 points and six rebounds for GCMS.

Mitch McNutt contributed nine points while Tucker Cribbett and Keegan Allen each had eight points, Bryce Barnes had six points and Sam Baillie had two points.

Ray Kerkhoff finished with a team-high 16 points for Tuscola, and teammate Luke Sluder ended up with 11 points.

Ridgeview 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59. Jacob Donaldson sank the game-winning shot with 12 seconds left in double overtime off an assist from Tyler McCormick — who sent the game to a second overtime after hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first overtime to tie the game at 55 — and Ridgeview (10-0) outlasted PBL (3-2) in the opening tournament game for both teams.

McCormick led Ridgeview with 19 points, Donaldson added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Noah Young contributed 13 points. Andrew Zenner had a double-double with 18 points – including four 3-pointers -- and 11 rebounds for the Panthers in a game that featured 19 lead changes and 12 ties.

Luke Fitton scored 14 points, including three in the extra periods, and Cole Eshleman added 11 points. Dalton Coplea, Colton Kleinert and Tyler Pichon contributed eight, six and two points, respectively.

GCMS 79, Sangamon Valley 52. Tucker Cribbett scored 21 points and Mitchell McNutt came up with 14 points and six steals to help the Falcons crush Sangamon Valley.

Bryce Barnes had nine points while Alec Johnson added eight points and Kyle Freehill and Keegan Allen contributed seven and six points, respectively. Connor Birky had five points, Sam Baillie had four points, Ryland Holt had three points and Austin Allen added one point.

Nathan Doty had 28 points for Sangamon Valley.

GCMS 64, Tuscola 54

TUSCOLA

Williams 4, Hoel 7, Hortin 0, Heath 6, Sluder 11, Meinhold 6, Kresin 4, Litle 0, Hastings 0, Sementi 0, Kerkhoff 16. Total 54

GCMS

Cribbett 8, K. Allen 8, McNutt 9, Barnes 6, Baillie 2, Freehill 11, A. Allen 0, Johnson 0, Holt 20, Birky 0. Total 64.

Tuscola 11 8 18 17 —54

GCMS 14 15 19 16 —64

Three-pointers: Tuscola 4 (Heath 2, Meinhold 2); GCMS 4 (Freehill 2, K. Allen, Cribbett).

Ridgeview 60, PBL 59

RIDGEVIEW (10-0)

Donaldson 5-4-15, McCormick 6-2-19, Tongate 3-1-9, Young 6-0-13, Graham 1-0-2, Kelly 1-0-2. Total 22-7-60.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA (3-2)

Dalton Coplea 3-0-8, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 1-4-6, Eshleman 4-2-11, Fitton 5-4-14, Zenner 6-2-18, Tyler Pichon 1-0-2, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 0-0-0. Total 20-12-59.

RID 14 12 10 12 7 5 —60

PBL 16 8 16 8 7 4 —59

Three-pointers: Ridgeview 9 (McCormick 5, Tongate 2, Donaldson, Young); PBL 7 (Zenner 4, D. Coplea 2, Eshleman).

GCMS 79, Sangamon Valley 52

GCMS 21 21 26 11 —79

SV 7 16 17 12 —52

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Cribbett 21, K. Allen 6, McNutt 14, Barnes 9, Baillie 4, Freehill 7, A. Allen 1, Johnson 8, Holt 3, Birky 5, TEAM 1. Total 79.

SANGAMON VALLEY

Oakleaf 6, Doty 28, Manion 14, Staab 4. Total 52.

Three-Pointers: GCMS 7 (K. Allen 2, Cribbett 2, Johnson 2, Birky); Sangamon Valley 4 (Doty 2, Oakleaf 2).