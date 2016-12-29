GCMS boys basketball advances to Holiday Hoopla championship game with pool-play win over Monticello

GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) goes for a loose ball during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 66, Monticello 55. Mitchell McNutt led the way with 22 points to help the Falcons (10-1) send the Sages (7-1) to their first defeat. Bryce Barnes had a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds) and Tucker Cribbett added 15 points for the Falcons.

Johnny Dawson led the Sages with 18 points.

GCMS will face Ridgeview in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

GCMS 66, Monticello 55

GCMS 11 22 12 21 -- 66

MON 21 10 21 3 -- 55

GCMS (10-1)

Tucker Cribbett 6-16 0-0 15, Keegan Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Mitch McNutt 8-12 1-2 22, Bryce Barnes 6-10 4-8 16, Sam Baillie 2-4 2-2 6, Ben Freehill 0-1 0-0 0, Austin Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Ryland Holt 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-48 7-12 66.

Monticello (7-1)

Calvin Fisher 3-9 1-2 7, Luke Stokowski 2-4 2-4 6, Jarron Roy 2-2 0-0 6, Isiah Florey 6-13 0-0 13, Jonny Dawson 7-16 3-4 18, Alek Bundy 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Wright 2-6 0-1 5, Benton Singleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 6-11 55.

3-pointers – GCMS 9-15 (McNutt 5-7, Cribbett 3-6, K. Allen 1-1). Monticello 5-14 (Roy 2-2, Florey 1-2, Dawson 1-2).

Rebounds – GCMS 31 (Barnes 11, Cribbett 6, McNutt 4, Holt 4, Baillie 3). Monticello 31 (Fisher 8, Stokowski 8).

Assists – GCMS 11 (Barnes 4, McNutt 3, Cribbett 2). Monticello 6 (Florey 3, Dawson 2).

Steals – GCMS 5 (Banres 3). Monticello 6 (Dawson 3).

Blocks – Monticello 5 (Stokowski 4).

More to come from Ford County Record correspondent Ryan Ferguson.