PBL boys basketball defeats Neoga 73-47 in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO – According to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball coach Adam Schonauer, playing four games in three days is exactly what his team needs.

Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga was PBL’s third game in a span of two days and concluded a two-game day. Prior to beginning play in the tournament the previous Tuesday, the Panthers played only four games since the start of the season – and was on a 13-day layoff -- due in part to not playing in their annual PBL/Manteno Interstate Classic tournament during Thanksgiving.

The layoff also included an ice storm that canceled some practices the week prior to the Holiday Hoopla.

“This is kind of like our Thanksgiving tournament from prior years where we say, 'Let's get some games in here.' Let's get a rhythm going and see kind of what we've got and be ready come the second half of the season,” Schonauer said.

“We're still just trying to get better, trying to get into a flow and into a rhythm. Right now, it's just guys getting minutes and doing things we're asking them to do and trying to do the little things the right way, because they haven't had a lot of opportunities to do that. As much as you practice, there's nothing like game situations, so we're trying to get some experience in some guys, and also to get other guys with some experience into a rhythm with some consistency in some games.”

***

The Panthers left Wednesday night game on a winning note via 73-47 win over Neoga.

They started their game on an 8-2 run on which Luke Fitton answered a basket by the Indians’ Drew Ramert with one of his own to tie the game at 2-2. Dalton Coplea converted a three-point play on a transition layup with 6:13 left in the first quarter to give PBL a 5-2 lead.

From there, the Panthers never trailed.

After Colton Kleinert made the front end of a two-shot free-throw opportunity with 5:47 left in the first quarter, Cole Eshleman scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend the Panthers’ lead to 8-2.

Neoga’s Evan Fritcher hit a 3-pointer and Caleb Hill added a basket, Eshleman scored on a driving layup before Ramert and Fitton exchanged basket to make the score 12-9. Eshleman then scored on a fastbreak layup with 3:42 left in the first quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 14-9.

After Fitton blocked a shot with 3:31 remaining in the opening quarter, Tyler Pichon scored on an offensive-rebound putback in transition to make the score 16-9. After Neoga’s Mitchell Cornell made a 3-pointer, Andrew Zenner made two free throws with 2:05 left in the first quarter.

Ramert nailed another 3-pointers before Zenner made a basket to make the score 22-15 as the first quarter came to an end. Both teams shot 60 percent from the field as PBL made 9-of-15 shots and Neoga converted on 6-of-10 opportunities while the Panthers made 4-of-5 free-throw opportunities.

Through the first 3:08 of the second quarter, PBL (5-2) went on a 9-0 run as Austin Sanders scored on a transition layup and a 3-pointer, Zenner made a bucket and Keaton Krumwiede tallied a fastbreak layup with 5:39 left in the second quarter.

Sanders finished the game with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and one rebound while Krumwiede had two points, one assist and one steal as PBL would finish the game with a 36-19 advantage over Neoga in points off the bench.

“I thought Keaton Krumwiede was really good defensively for us tonight. He really kept the ball in front of him and was active,” Schonauer said. “It was nice to see Austin Sanders was finally aggressive offensively tonight. He created shots for the other guys.”

Coming off a timeout, Neoga (4-10) turned the ball over via backcourt violation, but the Indians would end their scoring drought via two free throws by Hill before Cornell made two more foul shots with 4:18 left in the second quarter to cut his team’s deficit to 31-19.

Eshleman then hit a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 34-19 and start a 7-0 run as Coplea scored on a fastbreak layup off a turnover before Eshleman tallied another fastbreak layup on a steal and assist from Krumwiede to further extend the lead to 38-19 with 3:23 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers would finish the game with 17-6 and 19-4 advantages over Neoga in points off turnovers and fastbreak points, respectively, as the Indians concluded the game making 36.2 percent (17-for-47) of their shots and 33 percent (3-for-9) from beyond the arc.

“We did a good job of getting out and running and getting some easy buckets for ourselves,” Schonauer said. “It was kind of what you would expect on the third game in two days and second in one day. We weren't as active and engaged defensively as I would have liked us to have been, but we were still pretty good. We were able to get some deflections, get some runouts and get some easy baskets.”

Hill made a basket while getting fouled with 2:49 left in the second quarter to cut Neoga’s deficit to 38-21 before PBL ended the first half on a 5-0 run to take a 43-21 lead into halftime.

Tyler Pichon – who would finish the game with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting as well as two rebounds and one steal – scored all five of the Panthers’ points through the run with a basket and a three-point play with 47.5 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Eshleman scored all 11 of his game-total points in the first half as he shot 5-for-7 from the field – including 1-for-2 from 3-point range – while recording one rebound, one assist and one steal in the first half. Zenner also scored all of his points – six – in the first half as he shot 2-for-6 while recording three rebounds, one assist and one steal in the half while Fitton scored six of his game-total 12 points in the first half as he made 3-of-4 shots in the first half while recording four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Seven of Pichon’s points were scored in the first half as he shot 3-for-6 from the field while grabbing two rebounds.

As a team, PBL shot 50 percent (18-for-36) from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line while recording 22 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists in the first half while gaining a 13-2 advantage on second-chance points and a 28-2 advantage over Neoga in points in the paint.

“We wanted to come out and take care of business tonight and try to keep things going. The first month of the season's been pretty inconsistent for us with the holiday break and not having many games, and then with the ice storm that came through,” Schonauer said. “We've had some long layoffs, so we're trying to get into a rhythm right now and trying to get some games underneath under belt and trying to get some consistently with games and practices.”

***

Fitton started the second half with a basket before Neoga went on a 6-0 run via two Hill baskets and one bucket by Ramert.

Fitton then converted on a three-point play with 5:46 left in the third quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 48-27 before Kleinert scored on a fastbreak layup via Zenner steal and assist.

Shortly after Fitton made a free throw to extend PBL’s lead to 51-27 with 4:23 left in the third quarter, Schonauer put his starters on the bench to give some bench players some playing time.

After Fitton’s free throw, PBL outscored Neoga 12-7 for the rest of the third quarter as Pichon responded to a basket by Clayton Butler with a bucket of his own before Tom Henrichs scored off a Pichon steal to extend the Panthers’ lead to 55-29.

Henrichs finished the game with three points, three rebounds and one blocked shot.

“We're still working with Tom (Henrichs). I'm hoping he'll be able to help us out this year because he has great size and can rebound and take some space around the rim. He did a good job,” Schonauer said. “We tried getting him some touches. We didn't get him as much, but when he got some touches, he made good decisions and got other guys shots.”

After Neoga’s Dylan Milner made two free throws with 3:10 left in the third quarter, Pichon sank a 3-pointer to make the scored 58-31. Following a free throw made by the Indians’ Jackson Clark, Brady Barfield made a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 61-32.

Noega’s Zach Gresens and Sanders exchanged buckets to make the score 63-34 heading into a fourth quarter in which the Panthers started with a lineup of bench players Barfield, Krumwiede, Wolfgang Heisler, Henrichs and Sanders.

“We wanted to get some guys some minutes. The guys have practiced well in the last couple of weeks. We just haven't had many games, but I thought they deserved the games. We've got to give some guys some minutes to see if they're going to be able to help us out this year,” Schonauer said.

“We've got guys who've now played in seven varsity basketball games, so they need that experience. We need some more depth. We need those guys to get into the flow and be able to help us out come January and February.”

Luis Rodriguez made a free throw with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter to make the score 64-34. After Clark scored for Neoga, Barfield – who would finish the game with 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field and a 3-for-3 effort from the free-throw line – made three free throws with 5:17 left in the game and drained a basket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 69-36.

“I thought Brady shot the ball well and was good for us offensively,” Schonauer said.

Clark and Henrichs exchanged free throws to make the score 70-37 with 3:19 left in the game before Neoga went on an 8-0 run via Buckets by Clark, Cornell, Gresens and Trevor Fletcher. After Barfield drained a 3-pointer, the Indians’ Fletcher made two free throws with 30.3 left in the game to conclude the game’s scoring at 73-47.

Dalton Coplea finished the game with five points on 2-for-2 shooting fro mteh field while grabbing four rebounds and recording two assists and a blocked shot. Kleinert had three points, one rebound and one steal.

Rodriguez tallied a point, a rebound and a steal as PBL finished the game making 51.9 percent (28-for-54) of its shots from the field, including a 5-for-19 effort from beyond the arc, and 63.2 percent (12-for-19) of its free throws.

Neoga, which shot 36.2 percent (17-for-47) from the field, was led by 10 points from Hill.

***

The Panthers will play against Monticello (7-1) in the Holiday Hoopla’s third-place game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ridgeview, which defeated PBL 60-59 in double overtime on Tuesday, will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley – which defeated Monticello 66-55 on Wednesday – in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“It would have been nice to play for a title, but it's going to be a good opponent (in the third-place game). I think it's going to be a good crowd here. You have to look at the sectional seeding implications because we're all going to be in the same sectional. We have a lot of similar opponents, so it's a big game for multiple reasons for us,” Schonauer said.

“We're still trying to get better and get into a season mode. A lot of these teams have played 12-14 games, so we need to get caught up with some experience game-wise. It's going to be a really good opponent. They've got some really good athletes and play some really good defense, so it's going to be a good challenge for us tomorrow night.”

PBL 73, Neoga 47

NEO 15 6 13 13 -- 47

PBL 22 21 20 10 -- 73

Neoga (4-10)

Caleb Hill 4-11 2-3 10, Trevor Roy 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell Cornell 2-6 2-2 7, Drew Ramert 4-6 0-0 9, Clayton Butler 1-5 0-0 2, Dylan Milner 0-3 2-2 2, Trevor Fletcher 1-1 2-2 4, Zach Gresens 2-7 0-3 4, Evan Fritcher 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson Clark 2-4 2-4 6. Totals 17-47 10-16 47.

PBL (5-2)

Dalton Coplea 2-2 1-1 5, Colton Kleinert 1-3 1-2 3, Cole Eshleman 5-7 0-0 11, Luke Fitton 5-6 2-3 12, Andrew Zenner 2-6 2-2 6, Wolfgang Heisler 0-0 0-3 0, Keaton Krumwiede 1-5 0-0 2, Luis Rodriguez 0-1 1-2 1, Brady Barfield 3-5 3-3 11, Tyler Pichon 5-8 1-1 12, Jaxson Coplea 0-2 0-0 0, Austin Sanders 3-8 0-0 7, Tom Henrichs 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 28-54 12-19 73.

3-pointers – Neoga 3-9 (Ramert 1-3, Cornell 1-2, Fritcher 1-1). PBL 5-19 (Barfield 2-3, Sanders 1-4, Pichon 1-3, Eshleman 1-2).

Rebounds – Neoga 33 (Gresens 7, Cornell 6, Butler 6, Clark 5, Fletcher 3). PBL 32 (D. Coplea 4, Fitton 4, Zenner 3, Henrichs 3).

Assists – Neoga 8 (Roy 5). PBL 12 (D. Coplea 2, Fitton 2, Zenner 2, Heisler 2, J. Coplea 2).

Steals – Neoga 4. PBL 10 (Zenner 2).

Blocks – Neoga (Gresens). PBL 2 (Henrichs, D. Coplea).