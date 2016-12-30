PBL boys basketball defeats Sages 73-55 for third place in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) has the ball as Luke Fitton (42) tries to set a pick during Thursday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.

MONTICELLO – For the second consecutive year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s boys basketball team ended its run through a December holiday tournament with a win over the host school.

A year ago, PBL defeated St. Joseph-Ogden in the championship game of The Leader Classic. When the Panthers defeated Monticello 73-55 in Thursday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla third-place game, it was their second game of that tournament in which they faced an opponent that was ranked in the top 10 among News-Gazette area teams.

While PBL (6-2) was ranked No. 9, Monticello was ranked No. 5 as it went into the tournament undefeated before finishing with a 7-2 record.

“They're a really good team. They're going to win a lot of games this year,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “It's a good effort by our guys to come over here and get a win like that. It was a good response after a tough first-game loss to come back and play the way we have the last three games.”

The Panthers’ lone loss in the tournament was to Ridgeview, the sixth-ranked News-Gazette team and the Associated Press’ No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A.

The Mustangs, who needed two overtimes to defeat PBL, won the championship by beating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, the N-G’s 10th-ranked team, 60-35 in Thursday’s title game.

“I thought it was a really good tournament. We got to play some really good teams with different styles – some teams we probably won't see the rest of the year,” Schonauer said.

“It was good for our guys because we didn't have many games under our belt. We saw a lot of different styles, and our guys learned on the fly. I'm proud of the way our guys competed night-in and night-out. We can finally get into a rhythm here with some games and some practice and not having so much downtime in between.”

***

Isiah Florey made a basket for Monticello before Luke Fitton tied the game at 2-2 with a bucket of his own and scored while being fouled to give PBL a 4-2 lead with 6:18 lead.

After Luke Stokowski and Fitton exchanged buckets, two foul shots by Dalton Coplea -- who would finish the game with 13 assists as well as three points -- extended the Panthers’s lead to 8-4.

After Calvin Foster scored for the Sages, PBL’s Andrew Zenner nailed a 3-pointer and Cole Eshleman made a basket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 13-6 with 3:20 remaining in the opening quarter.

Monticello ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run as Florey scored a bucket before Stokowski converted on a three-point play with 26.6 seconds left and Fisher added a basket in the final seconds of the quarter to tie the game at 13-13.

In the early moments of the second quarter, the lead changed four times.

Zenner tipped in an offensive-rebound putback off a Luis Rodriguez miss to give PBL a 15-13 lead before the Sages’ Noah Wright made a 3-pointer to give Monticello a 16-15 lead.

The Panthers’ Tyler Pichon scored on a driving layup to give his team a 17-16 lead before Monticello’s Johnny Dawson made a jump shot to give the Sages the lead back at 18-17.

PBL’s Colton Kleinert nailed a 3-pointer to give his team a 20-18 lead it would not surrender and Kleinert added a driving layup to extend the Panthers’ lead to 22-18.

With 2:12 left in the second quarter, Zenner made another 3-pointer to further extend PBL’s lead to 25-18. Florey and Zenner then exchanged buckets to make the score 27-20 heading into halftime.

The Panthers finished the first half making 50 percent (11-for-22) of their field-goal opportunities, including a 3-for-8 effort from beyond the arc and a 60-percent (6-for-10) effort in the second quarter. Zenner had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half on a 4-for-7 effort, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, while Fitton added six points and 3-for-5 shooting.

The Sages, meanwhile, shot 37.5 percent (3-for-8) in the second quarter to finish with a 45 percent (9-for-20) effort for the first half.

“We played very well offensively tonight. We got good shots and made them,” Schonauer said. “Defensively, we weren't very good tonight. We've got to be better. I'm proud of our guys. Sometimes, you have bad offensive games and bad defensive games, and you've got to gut one out. We did a good job of handling their pressure and getting shots and finishing the game.”

***

In the third quarter, PBL went 6-for-6 from beyond the arc en route to outscoring Monticello 25-16 and taking a 52-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

After Stokowski and Zenner exchanged buckets to make the score 29-22, Fitton rebounded a Zenner miss before Eshleman took advantage of the offensive rebound by hitting a 3-pointer to extend the Panthers’ lead to 32-22. Stokowski notched another bucket before Kleinert made another 3-pointer and Eshleman converted on another trey with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 38-24.

Dawson and Zenner then exchanged 3-point shots to make the score 41-27. After Florey made a free throw with 4:30 left in the third quarter, Eshleman nailed his third 3-pointer of the third quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 44-28.

Another foul shot by Stokowski cut Monticello’s deficit to 44-29 with 3:48 left in the third quarter before Zenner made his second 3-pointer of the quarter.

After Stokowski notched his third field goal of the third quarter with 3:09 remaining in the quarter, Fitton converted on an and-1 play for three points with 3:01 left in the quarter. Stokowski then made another basket to give himself nine points for the quarter and cut the Sages’ deficit to 50-33 before Eshleman tallied a bucket and Wright nailed a trey to make the score 52-36.

The Panthers started the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run as Fitton scored on a Zenner assist before Zenner nailed another 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 57-36.

Stokowski made a field goal and a free throw to cut Monticello’s deficit to 57-39 with 6:21 left in the game before Kleinert made a basket to make the score 59-39.

Dawson and Eshleman exchanged buckets before Fisher made a 3-pointer to cut the Sages’ deficit to 61-44. Fitton and Dawson exchanged baskets to make the score 63-46 before Coplea made a free throw with 3:44 remaining.

From there, Monticello went on a 5-0 run as Stokowski scored on an offensive-rebound putback and Fisher nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Sages’ deficit to 64-51.

Eshleman made a 3-pointer before Florey had a basket to make the score 67-53 with 1:53 remaining. From there, PBL went on a 4-0 run as Fitton made two free throws with 1:23 left and Eshleman made a basket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 71-53.

Dawson and Fitton then exchanged buckets to conclude the game’s scoring at 73-55.

The Panthers finished the game making 63.6 percent (28-for-44) from the floor, including 61.1 percent (11-for-18) from 3-point range.

Zenner recorded a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds as he shot 8-for-12, including a 5-for-7 effort from beyond the arc. Eshleman scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Luke Fitton made 7-of-10 shots for 15 points while grabbing six rebounds while Kleinert went 4-for-5 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, en route to scoring 10 points and Pichon added two points and 1-for-1 shooting.

The Sages, meanwhile, shot 48.9 percent (23-for-47) from the floor as Stokowski made 8-of-11 field-goal attempts en route to leading Monticello with 19 points. Dawson and Fisher added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“It was a good shooting night,” Schonauer said. “We've got good shooters on our team that can hit open shots, and our guys handled the pressure and made extra passes to get great shots. Our offense carried us tonight.”

***

After a weeklong layoff, PBL will travel to Momence to resume Sangamon Valley Conference on Friday, Jan. 6. The Panthers will then travel to Shelbyville and Rantoul for nonconference games on the following Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

“I'm excited about the way we're playing right now,” Schonauer said. “We've still got a lot of guys who have only experienced eight varsity games. We've got a lot of room to grow. Right now, the wheels are turning for some guys. Once they get a little more comfortable out there and they're playing on instincts, I think we can be really good come February and March. I really like the personnel we have, and our guys are working really hard.”

PBL 73, Monticello 55

PBL 13 14 25 21 -- 73

MON 13 7 16 19 -- 55

PBL (6-2)

Dalton Coplea 0-1 3-4 3, Colton Kleinert 4-5 0-0 10, Cole Eshleman 8-14 0-0 20, Luke Fitton 7-10 1-2 15, Andrew Zenner 8-12 2-2 23, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0 0-0 0, Luis Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Pichon 1-1 0-0 2, Austin Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-44 6-8 73.

Monticello (7-2)

Calvin Fisher 4-10 0-0 10, Jarron Roy 0-3 0-0 0, Isiah Florey 4-6 1-4 9, Luke Stokowski 8-11 3-7 19, Johnny Dawson 5-11 0-0 11, Devin Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Alek Bundy 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Wright 2-3 0-0 6, Benton Singleton 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 23-47 4-13 55.

3-pointers – PBL 11-18 (Zenner 5-7, Eshleman 4-9, Colton Kleinert 2-2). Monticello 5-16 (Fisher 2-4, Wright 2-3, Dawson 1-4).

Rebounds – PBL 26 (Zenner 12, Fitton 6, Coplea 3). Monticello 20 (Stokowski 7, Florey 6).

Assists – PBL 19 (Coplea 13, Zenner 2). Monticello 12 (Dawson 4, Stokowski 3).

Steals – PBL 3 (Coplea 3). Monticello 6 (Florey 2, Wright 2).

Blocks – PBL (Zenner). Monticello 3 (Fisher, Stokowski, Singleton).