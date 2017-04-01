GCMS boys basketball defeats Fisher in HOIC play

GIBSON CITY — Mitchell McNutt knows the importance of getting into the weight room.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball point guard powered his way to a game-high 19 points to help lead the Falcons to a 62-49 win over Heart of Illinois Conference rival Fisher in a bout Tuesday night.

In an offense predicated on drives from its guards, it’s the 195-pound junior’s physical strength that serves as a key component in the Falcons’ system.

“My favorite thing to do, probably, in life is working out,” said McNutt, who added he can bench 325 pounds. “Strength helps with everything you do. … It helps to get into the paint and go up strong.”

McNutt finished 8 of 13 on the night, and his ability to get into the lane and muscle up buckets in traffic opened things up for the Falcons.

“Mitch driving gets a lot of people open,” said GCMS teammate Bryce Barnes, who poured in 13 points with a similar driving style. “It gets himself open on the dribble, and it gets the weak side and opposite corners open, too, because they’ve got to help down. It opens up basically everyone when you have a point guard who can drive it to the hoop and is strong enough to finish and kick it out to the open guy.”

“We talked to (Mitchell) in the summer. There were some things we wanted to improve at, and one of those was getting into the paint — whether it be him, Bryce or Keegan (Allen),” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. “Anytime you get the ball inside 10 feet, defenses have to make choices, and we have guys on the perimeter that can hit shots. As long as we maintain space and are able to get it in there, it can make life a little bit easier and get us some cleaner looks.”

After the Falcons (11-2, 3-0 HOIC) took a 24-18 lead into halftime, the third quarter was a back-and-forth battle.

The Falcons’ Sam Baillie converted a three-point play at the four-minute mark before Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins (team-high 17 points) answered with a step-back three-pointer to knot the game at 32.

GCMS then surged to a 43-38 lead following Tucker Cribbett’s (13 points) layup just before the buzzer.

The Falcons took a 54-40 lead midway through the final quarter and held Fisher (9-6, 4-2) at bay with ball control and more drives to the basket.

“(Mitchell) is just a tough, physical kid,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “He came out and took it right to the hole. They’re definitely tough to guard, and they’ve got a couple good shooters. … They’re tough to guard, but hopefully we’ll get another shot at them.”

GCMS 62, Fisher 49

FISH 16 2 20 11 -- 49

GCMS 11 13 19 19 -- 62

Fisher

B. Burk 0-0-0, Thomas 3-0-6, Griffith 5-2-12, McCoy 0-0-0, Jones-Watkins A. Zook 0-0-0, D. Burk 0-0-0, Pedigo 4-4-12, Young 0-0-0, C. Zook 0-0-0. Totals 19-8-49.

GCMS

Tucker Cribbett 4-3-13, Ben Freehill 1-0-3, Keegan Allen 0-0-0, Austin Allen 0-0-0, Mitch McNutt 9-0-19, Alec Johnson 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 3-1-7, Bryce Barnes 5-3-13, Sam Baillie 3-1-7, Connor Birky 0-0-0, Kyle Freehill 0-0-0, Ben Retherford 0-0-0. Totals 25-8-62.

3-pointers – Fisher 3 (Jones-Watkins 3). GCMS 4 (Cribbett 2, B. Freehill, McNutt).