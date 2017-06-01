GCMS boys basketball loses 65-59 to Tremont

GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) puts up a floater from outside the free-throw line during Friday’s game against Tremont.

TREMONT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team suffered its first Heart of Illinois loss at the hands of Tremont, 65-59, on Friday night.

After entering the locker room tied at 31, the Turks made 19 of their 26 free-throw attempts during the second half while the Falcons had only 21 field-goal attempts.

Many of the trips to the charity stripe came as a result of GCMS players fouling Tremont post players on second-chance opportunities.

The conversions at the line helped the Turks to overcome 27 percent (8 for 30) shooting in the third and fourth quarters.

“In this type of environment and situation, you can only grow from it and get better,” GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said. “I thought our guys maintained composure and kept playing hard.”

The Falcons get back at it with a non-conference game against Hoopeston Area on Saturday night.



Tremont 65, GCMS 59

Tremont 16 15 15 19 — 65

GCMS 17 14 10 18 — 59

GCMS: McNutt 7-0-18, Cribbett 4-2-12, Barnes 5-1-11, Ryland Holt 5-1-11, B. Freehill 2-0-5, Baillie 1-0-2. Totals 24-4-59.

3-pointers: GCMS 7 (McNutt 4, Cribbett 2, B. Freehill). Tremont 2 (Bolliger 2).