PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Iroquois West 30-25

ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Iroquois West 30-25 on Thursday.

“I thought it was a good overall game for our first game in a month,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

The Panthers started the game with a 12-4 run through the first quarter as Brett Giese had four points, Jarred Gronsky had three points and Gavin Coplea and Kurtis Adkins each had two points. Gronsky had all four of PBL’s second-quarter points as the team was outscored 11-4 en route to going into halftime up 16-15.

Coplea had four points in the third quarter while Landon Wilson and Gronsky each added a field goal and Giese made 1-of-4 tries at the free-throw line as PBL outscored Iroquois 9-4. Coplea had all six of the Panthers’ points in the fourth quarter, including a 4-for-6 effort at the free-throw line.

PBL finished the game shooting 8-for-23 from the charity stripe as Coplea finished the game with 12 points, Gronsky had nine points, Giese had five points while Wilson and Adkins each had two points.

“We were sloppy at times and didn't always execute the way we are capable, but I'm happy with some of the things we did down the stretch,” Schmale said. “We did struggle from the free throw line and missed several short shots, which was disappointing.”

The Panthers will travel to Rantoul on Monday and Tolono Unity on Tuesday before hosting Prairie Central Thursday.

PBL 30, Iroquois West 25

PBL 12 4 9 6 -- 30

IW 4 11 4 6 -- 25

PBL

Gavin Coplea 3-6-12, Brett Giese 2-1-5, Landon Wilson 1-0-2, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Jarred Gronsky 4-1-9, Drew Diesburg 0-0-0, Ashton Goss 0-0-0, Evan Bristle 0-0-0, Kurtis Adkins 1-0-2. Totals 11-8-30.

Iroquois West

Alvarez 1-0-3, Kimmel 1-1-3, McMillan 4-0-8, Price 2-0-4, Pherfer 1-0-2, Pankey 0-0-0, Tilstra 0-0-0, Pree 1-0-3, Fleming 1-0-2. Totals 11-1-25.

3-pointers – Iroquois West 2 (Alvarez, Pree).