PBL sixth-grade boys basketball teams start season with wins over Rantoul Eater

RANTOUL — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade boys basketball “A” team defeated Rantoul Eater 28-8 in its season opener on Thursday.
Aiden Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points while Jeremiah Ager had seven points, Kayden Snelling had six points and Ethan Donaldson and Kendall Swanson each had two points.
In the PBL “B” team’s 39-8 win over Rantoul Eater, Ephraim Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points while David King had eight points, O’Quinn Gerdes and Cole Purvis each had six points, Beau Kleinert had four points and Jonathan Craig and Aaron Kavajecz each had two points.
“It was a solid start to our season,” PBL sixth-grade coach Daron Johnson said. “We had balanced scoring and nice man-to-man defense.”
The Panthers will go on the road to face Hoopeston Area on Monday, Jan. 9, before facing Tri-Point on Thursday at Piper City and participate in games at Gifford on Friday and Saturday and playing on the road at St. Joseph on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“We will look to continue to improve throughout the season,” Johnson said.
6th-grade boys
“A” game
PBL 28, Rantoul Eater 8
PBL 8 10 6 4 — 28
RAN 2 2 2 2 — 8
PBL
Ty Graham 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 2-3-7, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Peyton Hutchcraft 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 4-3-11, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 2-2-6, Kendall Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 10-8-28.
Eater
Eric E. 0-0-0, Memphis L. 1-0-2, Lorenzo V. 0-0-0, Anthony E 0-0-0, Jayce H. 0-0-0, Ines B. 2-0-4. Mytrel B. 1-0-2. Totals 4-0-8.
“B” game
PBL 39, Rantoul Eater 8
PBL 15 10 6 8 — 39
RAN 0 4 2 2 — 8
PBL
Q’Quinn Gerdes 3-0-6, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 5-1-11, Cole Purvis 3-0-6, Beau Kleinert 2-0-4, David King 4-0-8, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Aaron Kavajecz 1-0-2. Totals 19-1-39.
Eater
Preston B. 0-0-0, Jordan Richardson 0-0-0, Keaton G. 0-0-0, Melchi R. 0-0-0, Robertson 0-0-0, Eric E. 2-0-4, Memphis L. 2-0-4, Lorenzo V. 0-0-0, Jayce H. 0-0-0. Totals 4-0-8.
