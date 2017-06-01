SATURDAY, Feb. 11

RIVERTON COACHES VS. CANCER SHOOTOUT

Varsity

10:30 a.m. — Kewanee Wethersfield vs. Cissna Park

Noon — Lanark-Eastland vs. Braidwood Reed-Custer

1:30 p.m. — Warrensburg-Latham vs. PBL

3 p.m. — Pleasant Plains vs. Dwight

4:30 p.m. — Riverton vs. Metro East Lutheran

6 p.m. — Peoria Quest Charter Academy vs. Williamsville

7:30 p.m. — Okawville vs. Bloomington Central Catholic