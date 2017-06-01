- Our Sites
SATURDAY, Feb. 11
RIVERTON COACHES VS. CANCER SHOOTOUT
Varsity
10:30 a.m. — Kewanee Wethersfield vs. Cissna Park
Noon — Lanark-Eastland vs. Braidwood Reed-Custer
1:30 p.m. — Warrensburg-Latham vs. PBL
3 p.m. — Pleasant Plains vs. Dwight
4:30 p.m. — Riverton vs. Metro East Lutheran
6 p.m. — Peoria Quest Charter Academy vs. Williamsville
7:30 p.m. — Okawville vs. Bloomington Central Catholic
