Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout scored 10 points and recorded four steals for No. 19-ranked Illinois Central College in a 78-66 victory Wednesday over Lewis & Clark.

Mikayla Baillie – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout played three minutes for Indiana Wesleyan in a 56-32 win Saturday over Bethel.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 9-3 after winning 79-53 Tuesday, Jan. 3, over King and 74-65 on Friday against Mount Olive.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 6-5 after three losses in the NWCA National Duals.