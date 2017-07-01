GCMS boys basketball loses 56-51 to Hoopeston Area

- Our Sites
Hoopeston Area 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51. Trey Layden tossed in 29 points — 11 in the fourth period — and Graham Eighner (12 points) drained four three-pointers as the Cornjerkers (13-1) won at GCMS (11-4). The Falcons were led by Ryland Holt with 10 points.
Hoopeston Area 56, GCMS 51
H-A 8 16 14 18 — 56
GCMS 9 7 17 18 — 51
HOOPESTON AREA
Walder 2-4-8, Eighmer 4-0-12, Crose 0-0-0, Drayer 0-1-1, Hofer 1-4-6, Layden 11-4-29, Wyss 0-0-0. Total 19-13-56.
GCMS
Tucker Cribbett 2-5-9, Ben Freehill 1-1-3, Alec Johnson 1-4-7, Mitch McNutt 2-0-5, Ryland Holt 5-0-10, Bryce Barnes 3-1-8, Sam Baillie 2-5-9. Total 16-16-51.
3-pointers -- Hoopeston 5 (Eighmer 4, Layden). GCMS 3 (McNutt, Johnson, Barnes).
More coverage to come courtesy of Ford County Record correspondent Ryan Ferguson.
