PBL boys basketball defeats Shelbyville 61-47

SHELBYVILLE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team defeated Shelbyville 61-47 in a Saturday nonconference contest.

The Panthers outscored Shelbyville 22-11 in the first quarter as Zenner made three 3-pointers en route to scoring 11 points while Cole Eshleman scored seven points, including a trey, and Luke Fitton added four points.

In the second quarter, Zenner made two more 3-pointers and had seven points while Eshleman had a field goal and two free throws and Colton Kleinert made a basket as PBL went into halftime leading 35-24.

The Panthers outscored the Rams 15-12 as Kleinert and Eshleman each made a 3-pointer. Eshleman finished the quarter wit hsix points while Zenner had four points and Fitton added two points.

Eshleman added five points in the fourth quarter, including his third 3-pointer of the game, while Zenner – who made five of PBL’s nine game-total treys – added two points and Fitton had four points.

Zenner (24 points) and Eshleman (22 points) combined for 46 points for PBL (8-2) while Fitton added 10 points and Kleinert contributed five points.

For Shelbyville (10-6), Malcolm Miller led in scoring with 16 points while Turner Pullen and Brett Spears also scored in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

PBL 61, Shelbyville 47

PBL 22 13 15 11 — 61

SHEL 11 13 12 11 — 47

PBL (8-2)

Dalton Coplea 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 2-0-5, Cole Eshleman 8-3-22, Luke Fitton 5-0-10, Andrew Zenner 9-1-24. Total 24-4-61.

SHELBYVILLE (10-6)

Cameron 0-0-0, H. Plummer 4-0-11, Spears 0-0-0, Rowell 2-0-5, Watson 0-1-1, Pullen 6-2-14, Miller 6-2-16. Total 18-5-47.

3-pointers -- PBL 9 (Pichon, Eshleman 3, Zenner 5). Shelbyville 6 (H. Plummer 3, Rowell, Miller 2).