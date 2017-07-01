PBL boys basketball remains undefeated in SVC with win over Momence

MOMENCE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team entered the 2016-17 season with some unfinished business.

Although last year ended on a high note with a regional championship and a sectional semifinal victory, there was one accomplishment that eluded the Panthers – a Sangamon Valley Conference championship.

Last year, South Newton won both the regular-season SVC title and the conference tournament championship while PBL finished second. On Friday, the Panthers took a step toward their regular-season conference title since 2012 by defeating Momence 85-55.

“That's something we've talked about at the beginning of the season. It has been a while since we've won a conference championship. It's been a while since we've won a conference tournament championship, so those guys are really pushing toward doing that” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

With the win, PBL improved to 3-0 in the SVC – as well as 7-2 overall – and gained a half-game lead in the conference race, as Cissna Park (4-9, 1-0) defeated Iroquois West 47-22 and Watseka (11-4, 2-0) defeated South Newton 54-46 on Friday.

“They've had some good accolades from last year, winning a regional and winning a game in the sectional, but something they've never done is go undefeated at home, win a conference championship and win a conference tournament championship,” Schonauer said.

“That's kind of their little nugget right now to make it through this season and continue to get better. Those guys have embraced that, and they want to win the conference, win the conference tournament championship and go undefeated at home. Those will be nice feathers in their cap they can look back on after a great four-year run.”

***

Brody Gonzalez made Momence’s first basket before a Cole Eshleman 3-pointer gave PBL a 3-2 lead. Gonzalez then made another go-ahead field goal before Andrew Zenner drained another trey to give the Panthers the lead back at 6-4.

After a Kobey Mazur bucket tied the game at 6-6, PBL took control via an 8-0 run.

Colton Kleinert scored on a steal and fastbreak layup to give PBL an 8-6 lead before Luke Fitton scored on a Zenner assist and Dalton Coplea added a bucket. Another basket by Kleinert extended the Panthers’ lead to 14-6.

After Lamarius Lillard made a basket to end PBL’s run and cut Momence’s deficit to 14-8, the Panthers extended their lead with an 9-0 spurt.

Fitton made a basket before Kleinert scored on an Eshleman steal and assist to extend PBL’s lead to 18-8 with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

It was one of a few turnovers forced by PBL’s defense in the first quarter as a jump ball ensued after a Zenner blocked shot with 6:45 left in the first quarter and Momence was called for an over-and-back violation with 1:38 remaining in the quarter.

“We did a pretty good job defensively. We're still not as active as I would like,” Schonauer said. “We got active in spurts.”

Zenner made a 3-pointer before Eshleman scored on a running jump shot to extend the Panthers’ advantage to 23-8.

Taj Stewart made two free throws 29.2 seconds left in the first quarter to cut Momence’s deficit to 23-10 before Eshleman scored on a Luis Rodriguez inbound pass to extend PBL’s lead to 25-10 going into the second quarter.

After Eshleman scored on a fastbreak layup, Lamar Lillard made a free throw with 6:48 left in the second quarter to make the score 27-11.

Dalton Coplea scored on a running jump shot with 6:32 left in the second quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 29-11 before Momence went on an 8-0 run.

Lamarius Lillard converted on a three-point play with 6:02 left in the second quarter before scoring on a transition basket off a Tyler Pichon missed shot to cut Momence’s deficit to 29-16. Rakeam Coleman scored on a transition bucket off a Zenner miss before Lamar Lillard made a free throw off Dalton Coplea’s third foul with 4:04 left in the second quarter to make the score 29-19.

Coplea would not pick up another foul despite starting and playing in a majority of the third quarter.

“We've got a veteran team, so we're going to let guys play with two or three fouls. I trust them to make good decisions out there,” Schonauer said.

Zenner made a basket before Coleman made a free throw with 2:40 left in the second quarter and Lamar Lillard made a 3-pointer off a turnover to make the score 31-23.

Zenner made a 3-pointer, Jaxson Coplea tallied a free throw with 1:42 left in the second quarter and Eshleman added a foul shot with 1:18 remaining in the quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 36-23.

The Redskins’ Jalen Williams made a bucket to cut his team’s deficit to 36-25 before Fitton made a bucket and Eshleman scored on a jump shot in the final seconds of the first half to give PBL a 40-25 halftime lead.

***

Zenner started the third-quarter scoring via steal and fastbreak layup before Lamarius Lillard made a basket to make the score 42-27.

Zenner made a 3-pointer before Dalton Coplea drained a basket to extend PBL’s lead to 47-27. Stewart made a bucket before the Panthers went on a 10-0 run.

Fitton made two buckets in the lane before Zenner added a field goal. Dalton Coplea assisted Fitton on a bucket before Eshleman scored on a fastbreak layup to make the score 55-29.

The 6-foot-5 senior Fitton would finish the third quarter with 10 points.

“Luke's very athletic,” Schonauer said. “He's got great hands. Our guys do a really good job of setting him up, and he's finishing around the rim. He's a great complement to those other guys out there. What he's able to do forces teams (in the lane). They can't just leave us alone in the post. He gives us an inside presence. I'm really happy with the way he has progressed this season. He's still learning and getting some varsity minutes under his belt. I think his potential is the sky right now. He's getting better every single game. I think he's going to continue to grow and get better.”

Williams scored for Momence to cut his team’s deficit to 57-31 before Fitton made a basket. Lamar Lillard converted on a three-point play with 1:58 left in the third quarter to cut the Redskins’s deficit to 59-34 before Fitton scored on a Rodriguez assist to make the score 61-34.

Ben Haut and Raheam Coleman each scored for Momence to cut the deficit to 61-38 before PBL ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run.

Tyler Pichon drained two free throws with 58.2 remaining in the quarter before Rodriguez hit a jump shot. Eshleman then was fouled on a fastbreak set up by a Pichon steal and made two foul shots with 1.6 seconds left in the third quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 67-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

All of the Panthers’ starters were on the bench in the final quarter.

“It was also a good time, with another game tomorrow, to get them some rest and get some other guys some minutes. We've got a bench that still needs more minutes,” Schonauer said. “Those guys are still adjusting to the varsity level, and we're trying to develop those guys in order to have a good push in the second half of the season. Hopefully, we'll have a really nice, deep and complete bench.”

Rodriguez made two free throws with 7:42 left in the game before Lamar Lillard scored on an offensive-rebound putback and Haut drained a 3-pointer to cut the Redskins’ deficit to 69-43.

Tom Henrichs scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend the Panthers’ lead to 71-43 before Cameron Roberts scored a bucket for Momence to make the score 71-45.

From there, PBL went on a 9-0 run. Pichon made a 3-pointer and Jaxson Coplea tallied a basket before Keaton Krumwiede scored on a fastbreak layup via a Henrichs block and Henrichs then made a basket to extend PBL’s lead to 80-45.

“I thought Tom Henrichs was really good off the bench,” Schonauer said. “He had a lot of deflections and blocks. He was very active, and we just need to get other guys on board there being that active defensively and trying to cause some more disruptions for them.”

Cole Holloway nailed a 3-pointer and Andre Banks added a two-point field goal to cut Momence’s deficit to 80-50. Wolfgang Heisler made a free throw with 3:13 remaining and Krumwiede added another fastbreak layup to make the score 83-50. Henrichs made foul shots with 1:50 and 1:34 left in the game to extend the Panthers’ lead to 85-50.

Hunter Chouinard made two baskets for the Redskins and Williams added a free throw with 26.2 remaining to cut Momence’s deficit to 85-55 and conclude the game’s scoring

Zenner finished the game as the Panthers’ leading scorer with 18 points while Eshleman and Fitton finished in double figures with 16 points each. Dalton Coplea, Kleinert and Henrichs each added six points, Pichon had five points, Krumwiede and Rodriguez each contributed four points, Jaxson Coplea had three points and Heisler had one point.

For Momence, Lamar and Lamarius Lillard led in scoring with 10 and nine points, respectively.

“We knew they wanted to get up and down, and we also like to play in transition and try to take good shots out of transition, so we kind of figured it'd be a little bit of a high-scoring affair,” Schonauer said. “We just wanted to limit their points and make sure that, even out of transition, we were moving the basketball, sharing it and taking good shots. We did a good job of that tonight.”

***

Before resuming SVC play at South Newton on Friday, Jan. 20, and playing non-conference tilts at Rantoul (Tuesday, Jan. 10) and St. Thomas More (Tuesday, Jan. 17), PBL will travel to Shelbyville today for its second game in two days. The junior varsity game will start at 4 p.m., with the varsity game to follow at approximately 5:30 p.m.

During the two-game-in-two-day journey, the Panthers will have traveled about 320 miles to and back from Momence and Shelbyville.

“I don't mind the travel at all. I think it's good for our guys,” Schonauer said. “When you get to a sectional, you're probably going to have to travel somewhere. Tonight, we weren't as prepared as I would have liked after a good, long bus trip, so we get another chance tomorrow. Part of the process of getting better is leaving your comfort zone and going to play some different teams and taking those long road trips. It's going to be good for our guys, hopefully, to help build some mental toughness as well.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity team defeated Momence 72-32 on Friday.

The Panthers outscored Momence 21-5 in the first quarter as Mason Ecker led in scoring with nine points while Austin Gooden added five points, Kyle Poll had three points and Andrew Swanson and Drake Schrodt each had two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Redskins 18-12 as Schrodt and Poll each had four points while Gooden and Swanson each had three points and Tanner Coe and Tommy Quinn each had two points.

The Panthers outscored Momence 20-8 in the third quarter as Ecker had eight points, Elson had four points and Schrodt had six points.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored the Redskins 13-12 as Jordan Thilmony had six points, Dalton Busboom had five points and Coe added two free throws.

Ecker led PBL with 17 points while Drake Schrodt also scored in double figures with 12 points. Austin Gooden added eight points while Poll had seven points, Jordan Thilmony had six points, Busboom and Swanson each had five points, Elson and Coe each had four points and Quinn had two points.

PBL 85, Momence 55

PBL 25 15 27 18 -- 85

MOM 10 15 13 17 -- 55

PBL (7-2, 3-0)

Wolfgang Heisler 0-1-1, Dalton Coplea 3-0-6, Keaton Krumwiede 2-0-4, Luis Rodriguez 1-2-4, Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 1-2-5, Colton Kleinert 3-0-6, Jaxson Coplea 1-1-3, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 6-3-16, Tom Henrichs 2-2-6, Luke Fitton 8-0-16, Andrew Zenner 7-0-18. Totals 34-11-85.

Momence

Kobey Mazur 1-0-2, Rakeam Coleman 1-1-3, Cole Holloway 1-0-3, Taj Stewart 1-2-4, Cameron Roberts 1-0-2, Brody Gonzalez 2-0-4, Ben Haut 2-0-5, Lamarius Lillard 4-1-9, Lamar Lillard 3-3-10, Hunter Chouinard 2-0-4, Raheam Coleman 1-0-2, Tyrez Ross 0-0-0, Andre Banks 1-0-2, Jalen Williams 2-1-5. Totals 22-8-55.

3-pointers – PBL 6 (Zenner 4, Pichon, Eshleman). Momence 3 (Holloway, Haut, Lamar Lillard).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 72, Momence 32

PBL 21 18 20 13 -- 72

MOM 5 12 8 12 -- 32

PBL

Mason Ecker 6-3-17, Drake Schrodt 5-1-12, Chase Elson 1-2-4, Kyle Poll 3-0-7, Tanner Coe 1-2-4, Tommy Quinn 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 3-1-8, Andrew Swanson 2-1-5, Jordan Thilmony 3-0-6, Dalton Busboom 1-2-5. Totals 28-10-72.

Momence

Hawkins 1-0-2, Anderson 1-0-3, Crumbly 1-1-4, Espino 1-2-4, Campbell 2-2-6, Laney 1-0-2, Whorrall 1-0-2, Robicheau 1-0-2, Vent 1-1-3, Hiser 1-0-2, Sears 1-0-2, Bargy 1-1-3, Hughes 0-0-0. Totals 12-7-32.

3-pointers – PBL 6 (Ecker 2, Schrodt, Poll, Gooden, Busboom). Momence (Anderson).