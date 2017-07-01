PBL seventh-grade boys basketball defeats Iroquois West 31-21

ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 31-21 Thursday over Iroquois West.

“We came up against a really decent Iroquois West team,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said.

The two teams ended in the first quarter in a 10-10 tie as Cory Degarmo and Keagan Busboom each had a 3-pointer while Grant Hendershot and Brandon Knight each hit a two-point bucket.

“Looking back, the two 3-pointers we hit in the first quarter really saved us as we struggled to keep our composure,” Sinn said.

In the second quarter, the Panthers outscored Iroquois West 5-4 to take a 15-14 lead as Busboom scored three points and Hendershot added two points.

“They really surprised us at the start of the game going into a 1-3-1 defense,” Sinn said. “We were not planning on them really starting in a zone, so our played looked discombobulated at the start. I also thought Iroquois West had more energy and intensity at the start of the game and really punched us in the face, and we did not respond.”

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Iroquois West 6-0 as Degarmo hit another 3-pointer, Hendershot made a field goal and Busboom had a free throw. The Panthers then outscored Iroquois West 10-7 as knight had seven points, Degarmo made two free throws and Hendershot added a foul shot.

“I give Iroquois West a lot of credit for the defensive pressure they put on our guys,” Sinn said. “Even with all that going on, our guards really stepped up their play by hitting some really early key shots. By the second half, we eventually started to pick up the defensive intensity and hold them scoreless, which helped us gain breathing room to finish the game out.”

Knight and Degarmo finished the game with nine and eight points, respectively, while Hendershot and Busboom each had seven points.

“Overall, it’s a win,” Sinn said. “We definitely did not play up to our potential last night. We had some guys go through some struggles, but on the positive, we played through those struggles and found a way to win. It’s hard coming off the long break and be in game mode, but hopefully, now we have our legs and court sense to us.”

The Panthers will face Tolono Unity on the road on Monday and Prairie Central at home on Tuesday before traveling to face Rantoul Eater on Thursday and hosting St. Joseph in their regular-season finale on Thursday, Jan. 19.

7th-grade boys

PBL 31, Iroquois West 21

PBL 10 5 6 10 -- 31

IW 10 4 0 7 -- 21

PBL

Cory Degarmo 2-2-8, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Grant Hendershot 3-1-7, Brandon Knight 4-1-9, Keagan Busboom 2-2-7, Mason Medlock 0-0-0, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 0-0-0. Totals 11-6-31.

Iroquois West

Austin 1-1-3, Rhodes 1-1-3, Frank 0-0-0, Fowler 0-0-0, Tilstra 0-0-0, Houser 0-0-0, Leonard 3-0-6, Rogers 4-1-9. Totals 9-3-21.

3-pointers – PBL 3 (Degarmo 2, Busboom).