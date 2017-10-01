GCMS to honor ‘Legends’ during halftime of boys basketball game

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School will honor the “Legends of GCMS High School” during halftime of the boys’ varsity basketball game on Jan. 27.

A “Legend” is any teacher who spent 25 or more years at Melvin-Sibley High School, Gibson City High School or a combined effort between the two district.

This year, the school will induct one new “Legend,” Judy Weber-Jones, to the club. The newest “Legends” will be given a certificate of recognition as well as have their name put on a plaque that will remain in the trophy case.

New this year, GCMS will be honoring a new group called “Legends of GCMS.” Teachers and administrators from GCMS Elementary and Middle School will be recognized, using the same criteria as the one of “Legends of GCMS High School.”

The GCMS Middle School inductees are as follows: Jean Fox, Freeda Garber, Mary Holsten, Anne Johnson, Robert McClellan, Larry Richoz and Sheila Trembly.

GCMS Elementary School “Legends” invited to attend the ceremony are as follows:

Class of 2013 — Marilyn Ames, Mary Lou Arends, Sally Benge, Kathy Bennett, Alan Broaddus, Mary Broaddus, Jack Cowgill, Charles Crowley, Gene Everett, James Ferguson, Carol Hutchcraft, Ossie Jordan, Gary Kietzman, Kenneth Kyle, Larry Littlefield, James McCarthy, Mike Morano, Harold Nelson, Bill Nichols, David Patton, Dean Summers, Verna Mae Thomassen, William Walker and Beverly Zebarth.

Class of 2016 — Joseph Andris, Robert Benefiel, Rosemary Brill, Ruby Brown, Rosa Cender, Ethel Dickerman, Gloria Dickey, Gladys Dueringer, Kathy Eagleson, Jeff Elder, Eva Fitzpatrick, Jean Fox, Freda Garber, Anita Gibbs, Betty Goembel, Sharon Hansens, Mary Holsten, Evelyn Hoover, Anne Johnson, Craig Kummerow, Robert McClellan, Sharon Pool, Larry Richoz, Anna Schertz, Lea Ann Seymour, Margaret Smith, Laurel Sperry, Carol Steinman, Eleanor Stoltz and Jane Tankersley.

