PBL boys basketball stat leaders (Jan. 9, 2016)

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 10:45am | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STAT LEADERS
Points per game    PPG/TP
Andrew Zenner    19.8/198
Cole Eshleman    15.8/158
Luke Fitton    12.5/125
Anthony Harris    5.5/11
Colton Kleinert    5.4/54
Dalton Coplea    4.5/45
Tyler Pichon    4.2/42
Brady Barfield    3.6/11
Luis Rodriguez    2.6/15
Tom Henrichs    2.4/19
Austin Sanders    2.4/19
Jaxson Coplea    1.6/16
Keaton Krumwiede    1.5/12
Field-goal percentage    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton 72 (53/74)
Anthony Harris    66.7
Colton Kleinert    62.5
Andrew Zenner    56 (69/123)
Cole Eshleman    53 (61/116)
Tyler Pichon    47
Tom Henrichs    44
Brady Barfield    38
Jaxson Coplea    36
Wolfgang Heisler    33
Free-throw pct.        Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Anthony Harris    100
Brady Barfield    100
Tyler Pichon    89
Dalton Coplea    74 (14/19)
Colton Kleinert    71 (10/14)
Jaxson Coplea    71
Andrew Zenner     70 (16/23)
Cole Eshelman    68 (19/28)
Luke Fitton    54
3-pt. FG pct.    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Andrew Zenner    53 (34/64)
Tyler Pichon    50
Cole Eshleman    44 (23/52)
Austin Sanders    40
Brady Barfield    40
Anthony Harris    33
Colton Kleinert    30
Rebounds per game    RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner    101/10.1
Luke Fitton    5.5/55
Dalton Coplea    2.3/23
Cole Eshleman    2.1/21
Tom Henrichs    2.1/17
Tyler Pichon    1.4/14
Colton Kleinert    1.0/10
Assists per game    APG/TA
Dalton Coplea    5.8/58
Cole Eshelman    3.4/34
Jaxson Coplea    1.3/13
Andrew Zenner    1.2/12
Steals        TS
Cole Eshleman    18
Dalton Coplea    14
Andrew Zenner    12
Colton Kleinert    7
Luke Fitton    6
Tyler Pichon    6
Jaxton Coplea    4
Luis Rodriguez    4
Tom Henrichs    3
Austin Sanders    3
Keaton Krumwiede    3

