PBL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STAT LEADERS
Points per game PPG/TP
Andrew Zenner 19.8/198
Cole Eshleman 15.8/158
Luke Fitton 12.5/125
Anthony Harris 5.5/11
Colton Kleinert 5.4/54
Dalton Coplea 4.5/45
Tyler Pichon 4.2/42
Brady Barfield 3.6/11
Luis Rodriguez 2.6/15
Tom Henrichs 2.4/19
Austin Sanders 2.4/19
Jaxson Coplea 1.6/16
Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/12
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton 72 (53/74)
Anthony Harris 66.7
Colton Kleinert 62.5
Andrew Zenner 56 (69/123)
Cole Eshleman 53 (61/116)
Tyler Pichon 47
Tom Henrichs 44
Brady Barfield 38
Jaxson Coplea 36
Wolfgang Heisler 33
Free-throw pct. Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Anthony Harris 100
Brady Barfield 100
Tyler Pichon 89
Dalton Coplea 74 (14/19)
Colton Kleinert 71 (10/14)
Jaxson Coplea 71
Andrew Zenner 70 (16/23)
Cole Eshelman 68 (19/28)
Luke Fitton 54
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Andrew Zenner 53 (34/64)
Tyler Pichon 50
Cole Eshleman 44 (23/52)
Austin Sanders 40
Brady Barfield 40
Anthony Harris 33
Colton Kleinert 30
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner 101/10.1
Luke Fitton 5.5/55
Dalton Coplea 2.3/23
Cole Eshleman 2.1/21
Tom Henrichs 2.1/17
Tyler Pichon 1.4/14
Colton Kleinert 1.0/10
Assists per game APG/TA
Dalton Coplea 5.8/58
Cole Eshelman 3.4/34
Jaxson Coplea 1.3/13
Andrew Zenner 1.2/12
Steals TS
Cole Eshleman 18
Dalton Coplea 14
Andrew Zenner 12
Colton Kleinert 7
Luke Fitton 6
Tyler Pichon 6
Jaxton Coplea 4
Luis Rodriguez 4
Tom Henrichs 3
Austin Sanders 3
Keaton Krumwiede 3
