PBL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STAT LEADERS

Points per game PPG/TP

Andrew Zenner 19.8/198

Cole Eshleman 15.8/158

Luke Fitton 12.5/125

Anthony Harris 5.5/11

Colton Kleinert 5.4/54

Dalton Coplea 4.5/45

Tyler Pichon 4.2/42

Brady Barfield 3.6/11

Luis Rodriguez 2.6/15

Tom Henrichs 2.4/19

Austin Sanders 2.4/19

Jaxson Coplea 1.6/16

Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/12

Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Luke Fitton 72 (53/74)

Anthony Harris 66.7

Colton Kleinert 62.5

Andrew Zenner 56 (69/123)

Cole Eshleman 53 (61/116)

Tyler Pichon 47

Tom Henrichs 44

Brady Barfield 38

Jaxson Coplea 36

Wolfgang Heisler 33

Free-throw pct. Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Anthony Harris 100

Brady Barfield 100

Tyler Pichon 89

Dalton Coplea 74 (14/19)

Colton Kleinert 71 (10/14)

Jaxson Coplea 71

Andrew Zenner 70 (16/23)

Cole Eshelman 68 (19/28)

Luke Fitton 54

3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Andrew Zenner 53 (34/64)

Tyler Pichon 50

Cole Eshleman 44 (23/52)

Austin Sanders 40

Brady Barfield 40

Anthony Harris 33

Colton Kleinert 30

Rebounds per game RPG/TR

Andrew Zenner 101/10.1

Luke Fitton 5.5/55

Dalton Coplea 2.3/23

Cole Eshleman 2.1/21

Tom Henrichs 2.1/17

Tyler Pichon 1.4/14

Colton Kleinert 1.0/10

Assists per game APG/TA

Dalton Coplea 5.8/58

Cole Eshelman 3.4/34

Jaxson Coplea 1.3/13

Andrew Zenner 1.2/12

Steals TS

Cole Eshleman 18

Dalton Coplea 14

Andrew Zenner 12

Colton Kleinert 7

Luke Fitton 6

Tyler Pichon 6

Jaxton Coplea 4

Luis Rodriguez 4

Tom Henrichs 3

Austin Sanders 3

Keaton Krumwiede 3