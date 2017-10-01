PBL sixth-grade boys basketball teams claim victories over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade “A” team defeated Hoopeston Area 41-21 on Monday.

Kayden Snelling led the Panther with 12 points while Ty Graham also scored in double figures with 10 points. Kendall Swanson had seven points, Aiden Johnson had six points, Jeremiah Ager had three points, Mason Uden had two points and Peyton Hutchcraft added one point.

The PBL “B” team won 27-6 Monday over Hoopeston Area.

Ephraim Johnson led the Panthers with 12 poitns while Beau Kleinert and David King each had four points, Ethan Donaldson had three points and O’Quinn Gerdes and Chase Ratcliff each had two points.



6th-grade boys

“A” game

PBL 41, Hoopeston Area 21

PBL 11 12 10 8 — 41

HA 6 8 6 1 — 21

PBL

Ty Graham 5-0-10, Jeremiah Ager 0-3-3, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Peyton Hutchcraft 0-1-1, Aiden Johnson 3-0-6, Mason Uden 1-0-2, Kayden Snelling 4-4-12, Kendall Swanson 3-1-7. Totals 16-9-41.

Hoopeston Area

Javier Salazar 0-0-0, Preton VanDeveer 0-0-0, Ulysses Garcia 0-0-0, Will Lind 0-0-0, Anthony Zamora 3-3-9, Logan Kruse 0-0-0, Bryce Wallace 1-0-2, Grant Morgan 0-0-0, Cameron Zorns 0-0-0, Waylon Lee 0-0-0, Gabriel Joneikis 0-0-0, Etan Harding 0-0-0, Laiton Staley 3-0-6, Hunter Cannon 2-0-4, Otto Smith 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-21.



“B” game

PBL 27, Hoopeston Area 6

PBL 6 6 8 7 — 27

HA 0 1 4 1 — 6

PBL

O’Quinn Gerdes 1-0-2, Chase Ratcliff 1-0-2, Ephraim Johnson 6-0-12, Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 2-0-4, David King 1-1-3. Totals 13-1-27.

Hoopeston Area

Miles Robinson 0-0-0, Owen Crase 0-0-0, Collin Underwood 0-0-0, Owen Root 0-1-1, Ethan Steiner 0-1-1, Kaleb Hollen 0-0-0, Matt Terrell 0-0-0, Dakota Watson 0-0-0, Brady Linares 0-0-0, Kendall Seidel 0-0-0, Dylan Deck 0-0-0, Evan Lile 0-0-0, Ayden Field 0-0-0, Ryker Small 1-0-2, Mason Rush 1-0-2, Wyatt Eisenmann 0-0-0, Bryson Brewer 0-0-0, Dustin Longfellow 0-0-0, Harison Woods 0-0-0, Wesley Dillon 0-0-0, Felix Hernandez 0-0-0. Totals 2-2-6.

