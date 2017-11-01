GCMS boys basketball loses 73-68 to El Paso-Gridley

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
El Paso-Gridley 73, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 68. Tyler Schlipf scored a school-record 43 points as El-Paso-Gridley rallied from a 35-17 second-quarter deficit to edge the visiting Falcons (11-5), who were led by Tucker Cribbett (15 points), Bryce Barnes (15 points), Mitchell McNutt (13 points) and Ryland Holt (12 points).
El Paso-Gridley 73, GCMS 68
EP-G 13 18 20 22 —73
GCMS 22 18 17 11 —68
EP-G
Schilpf 43, Russell 10, Halvorson 8, Layden 4, Fairchild 3, Smith 3, Weber 2. Total 73.
GCMS
Cribbett 15, Barnes 15, McNutt 13, Holt 12, Freehill 9, Allen 3, Baillie 1. Total 68.
3-pointers -- EP-G 10 (Russell 3, Schlipf 3, Halvorsen 2, Smith, Fairchild); GCMS 7 (Freehill 3, Cribbett 2, Allen, McNutt).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.