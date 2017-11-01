GCMS boys basketball loses 73-68 to El Paso-Gridley

El Paso-Gridley 73, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 68. Tyler Schlipf scored a school-record 43 points as El-Paso-Gridley rallied from a 35-17 second-quarter deficit to edge the visiting Falcons (11-5), who were led by Tucker Cribbett (15 points), Bryce Barnes (15 points), Mitchell McNutt (13 points) and Ryland Holt (12 points).

El Paso-Gridley 73, GCMS 68

EP-G 13 18 20 22 —73

GCMS 22 18 17 11 —68

EP-G

Schilpf 43, Russell 10, Halvorson 8, Layden 4, Fairchild 3, Smith 3, Weber 2. Total 73.

GCMS

Cribbett 15, Barnes 15, McNutt 13, Holt 12, Freehill 9, Allen 3, Baillie 1. Total 68.

3-pointers -- EP-G 10 (Russell 3, Schlipf 3, Halvorsen 2, Smith, Fairchild); GCMS 7 (Freehill 3, Cribbett 2, Allen, McNutt).