PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 40-39 to Prairie Central

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 40-39 Tuesday to Prairie Central.

After they were outscored 11-5 in the first quarter and went into halftime trailing 21-15, the Panthers outscored Prairie Central 12-10 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.

Gavin Coplea scored all five of PBL’s first-quarter points and had six points in the second quarter while Jarred Gronsky added four second-quarter points.

Coplea had five points in the third quarter while Gronsky made a 3-pointer and Brett Giese and Landon Wilson each had two points. In the fourth quarter, Gronsky had five points, Coplea had four points and Kurtis Adkins had three points.

Coplea finished the game with 20 points while Gronsky also scored in double figures with 12 points. Adkins scored three points while Giese and Wilson each contributed two points.

“It was another tough loss for the boys last night. We dug ourselves a pretty big hole in the first half that, unfortunately, we couldn't get out of,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. “Losses like this one are tough to take, but we have to learn from it, get better, and move on to the next contest. It doesn't get any easier for us. W​​e have a tough Rantoul team on Thursday at their place.”

Prairie Central 40, PBL 39

PC 11 10 10 9 -- 40

PBL 5 10 12 12 -- 39

Prairie Central

Lewallen 3-0-7, Logan Goad 1-0-2, Ethan Weber 0-0-0, Dunahee 0-0-0, Tracheel 0-0-0, Trey Bazzell 5-1-15, Swiesh 1-0-2, Reed 0-0-0, Lawless 0-0-0, Vaughn 1-2-4, Whitfill 0-0-0, Harris 0-0-0, Pfeferal 0-0-0, Ruiz 4-2-10, Brea 0-0-0. Totals 15-5-40.

PBL

Gavin Coplea 6-8-20, Brett Giese 1-0-2, Landon Wilson 1-0-2, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Jarred Gronsky 4-2-12, Drew Diesburg 0-0-0, Evan Bristle 0-0-0, Kurtis Adkins 1-1-3, Isaac Denault 0-0-0. Totals 13-11-38.

3-pointers – Prairie Central 5 (Bazzell 4, Lewallen). PBL 2 (Gronsky 2).