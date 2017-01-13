PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 35-30 to Rantoul Eater

- Our Sites
RANTOUL – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 35-30 on Thursday to Rantoul Eater.
The Panthers outscored Eater 5-4 as Gavin Coplea had three points while Jarred Gronsky added two. In the second quarter, Coplea scored three more points while Landon Wilson and Evan Bristle each had two points for PBL as Eater went into halftime leading 13-12.
In the third quarter, Gronsky scored four points and Wilson added two points as Eater went into the fourth quarter with a 24-18 lead. The Panthers outscored Eater 12-11 in the final quarter as Coplea and Gronsky each had five points, Giese had two points and Wilson added a free throw.
Coplea and Gronsky each led PBL in scoring with 11 points, Wilson had five points and Giese and Bristle each had two points.
“We lost a tough one,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. “We're looking to find our rhythm right now, and we're struggling to make shots. We had ourselves in position last night to win this game, but we just couldn't pull it off.”
Rantoul Eater 35, PBL 30
PBL 5 7 6 12 -- 30
RAN 4 9 11 11 -- 35
PBL
Trevor Masterson 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 3-5-11, Brett Giese 0-2-2, Landon Wilson 2-1-5, Jarred Gronsky 3-4-11, Evan Bristle 1-0-2, Kurtis Adkins 0-0-0, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Isaac Denault 0-0-0. Totals 9-10-30.
Eater
Jamari Buford 2-0-4, Cameron Smith 0-0-0, Timmy Nixon 3-0-6, Larenz Lee 1-0-2, Jam Dinninas 0-0-0, Angel Soto 2-0-5, Davion McCullough 5-0-10, Sam James 3-1-8. Totals 16-1-35.
3-pointers – PBL (Gronsky). Eater (Soto, James).
