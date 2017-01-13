PBL seventh-grade boys basketball improves to 15-1 with wins over Unity, Prairie Central; victory over PC clinches TCC title for Panthers

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team improved to a record of 15-1 with a 44-18 win Tuesday over Prairie Central.

The win also enabled the Panthers to win the outright Twin County Conference regular-season conference championship via an undefeated record in the conference.

“We were able to cross another goal off our list,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said.

The Panthers started the game with a 20-6 first-quarter run as Mason Medlock had nine points while Brandon Knight, Cory Degarmo and Grant Hendershot added five, four and two points, respectively.

Degarmo then scored five points in the second quarter as PBL went into halftime leading 25-10. In the third quarter, Medlock scored six points, Garrett Sanders made a 3-pointer and Degarmo and Keagan Busboom each added a two-point basket as the Panthers outscored Prairie Central 13-2.

In the final quarter, Tyler Smith, Ashton Pope and Landon Daniels each had two points.

Medlock finished the game as PBL’s leading scorer with 15 points while Degarmo also scored in double figures with 11 points. Knight had five points, Sanders had three points and Smith, Pope, Hendershot, Busboom and Daniels each had two points.

“One of the bright spots was Mason Medlock finally coming out of his offensive shell,” Sinn said. “I told him he needs to score more. Looking back in our books, he has not been scoring, so I just challenged him to get to the rim and score. Our team came out and performed defensively and offensively. We need to just keep improving and end the regular season on a high note.”

On Monday, Jan. 9, PBL defeated Tolono Unity 23-22 as Brandon Knight made a game-winning free throw with 0.8 seconds left in the game.

“We didn’t panic in the last minute,” Sinn said. “We spread the ball out and got the last look of the game, so as always, there are positives and negatives to take out of any game, but I feel tight game like these can only make us better as we get closer to regionals.

“Going into Monday’s game, we kind of have been struggling as a team coming from the weekend off all year. I was hoping that would be a trend that we would shake off, but that was not evident in Monday’s game against Unity.”

Knight had seven first-quarter points and Degarmo and Medlock each had a basket as PBL outscored Unity 11-7.

“I thought we did a really decent job in the first quarter against them. We were getting guys off the bench. They were coming into the game giving good minutes, but it was our inability to really extend the leading in the second quarter that really hurt us. For some reason, the whole night, we just could not get things going,” Sinn said.

“We shut them out defensively in the second quarter, and they start turning the ball over in the second quarter and we missed some layups and did not convert on those opportunities. In looking back at that game, it was one we deserved to lose based on the way we played.”

In the second quarter, Hendershot scored all four of the Panthers went into halftime leading 15-7. In the third quarter, Degarmo and Medlock each had a free throw.

In the final quarter, Hendershot nailed a 3-pointer while Medlock had two free throws to add to Knight’s game-winning foul shot.

“We struggled to make baskets,” Sinn said. “They sat back in a 2-3 zone and we did a bad job of reversing the ball in a quick manner and never attacked the gaps like we should. We had a six-point lead, we went man one position, and I forgot to tell the guys to pull it off and go back into our zone, and Unity took advantage of that confusion and tied the game.”

Knight finished the game with eight points while Hendershot added seven points and Medlock and Degarmo had five and three points, respectively.

MONDAY, Jan. 9

PBL 23, Tolono Unity 22

PBL 11 4 2 6 -- 23

UNITY 7 0 7 8 -- 22

PBL

Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Cory Degarmo 1-1-3, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Grant Hendershot 3-0-7, Brandon Knight 3-2-8, Keagan Busboom 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 1-3-5, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 0-0-0. Totals 8-6-23.

Unity

Cler 1-0-3, Siemsen 0-0-0, Kimbell 3-0-6, Hensen 2-0-4, Knoll 3-2-9, Lund 0-0-0, Price 0-0-0, Alt 0-0-0. Totals 9-2-22.

3-pointers – PBL (Hendershot). Unity 2 (Cler, Knoll).

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

PBL 44, Prairie Central 18

PC 6 4 2 6 -- 18

PBL 20 5 13 6 -- 44

Prairie Central

Dallas Hamilton 2-0-4, Garrett Platz 0-0-0, Travis Trachsel 0-0-0, Seth Rigsby 0-0-0, Isaiah Adams 0-2-2, Camdyn Friedman 0-0-0, D.J. Lewis 3-0-6, Drew McWhorter 0-0-0, Owen Rafferty 2-0-4, Ashton Elder 0-0-0, Andrew Slagel 0-0-0, Brock Jackman 0-0-0, Ivan Miller 0-0-0, Daniel Hawkins 1-0-2. Totals 8-2-18.

PBL (15-1)

Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 1-0-2, Garrett Sanders 1-0-3, Cory Degarmo 5-0-11, Ashton Pope 1-0-2, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Grant Hendershot 1-0-2, Brandon Knight 2-1-5, Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Evan Donaldson 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 1-0-2, Mason Medlock 6-2-15, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0-, Mason Bruns 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 19-3-44.

3-pointers – Prairie Central . PBL 3 (Sanders, Degarmo, Medlock).