GCMS boys basketball defeats Lexington in HOIC Tournament debut

GCMS 85, Lexington 45. Ryland Holt led GCMS with 18 points while Mitch McNutt and Tucker Cribbett each scored in double figures as well with 16 and 14 points, respectively, in the Falcons’ first game of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso.
Zach Griffith poured in 26 points for the Fisher Bunnies (12-6), who secured a Monday game vs. rival GCMS by handling Eureka (1-13) 60-39.
