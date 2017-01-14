'It was a fun year': Paxton Junior High School boys basketball teams reach 50th anniversary of state tournament appearances

Members of the 1966-67 Paxton Junior High School boys basketball lightweights team pose for a photo. FRONT ROW: From left, Jim Apland, Doug Parsons, Rex Roy, Doug Swanson, Randy Swan, Tony Tucker and Mark Link. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Gary Robinson, Lindy Bauer, Mark Guthrie, Jim Peden, Dennis Barr, Alan Maulding, Paul Meuser and Michael Moore. BACK ROW: From left, Mike Vedder (manager) and coach Sam Wright.

PAXTON – Nowadays, Mike Tipsord is a volunteer assistant track and field coach in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.

The Paxton Junior High School boys basketball team he played on 50 years ago was, Tipsord recalls, “like a track team with a full-court press and fastbreak offense.”

“Most games were decided by halftime until we got to the tournament,” Tipsord said. “Then you’re facing the better teams.”

The quickness helped the Pintos’ heavyweight and lightweight teams each reach a state tournament, as Tipsord’s heavyweight team finished second in the state.

During those times, Tipsord said, options were slim at PJHS when it came to extra-curricular athletics.

“All you had was basketball. We started in November, and the (postseason tournament) would start in mid-February,” Tipsord said. “That was the only option you had for sports back then.”

Another difference between 50 years ago and nowadays is the number of classes in which Illinois middle school athletic teams were placed in postseason tournaments.

Whereas seventh- and eighth-grade teams are now each divided into four classes, heavyweight and lightweight teams in the 1966-67 season each had only one of their own classes, which meant that Paxton’s heavyweight team was in the same state tournament as the likes of Chicago Heights-Washington, Chillicothe, Pekin Edison and Rantoul Eater in the state tournament.

“You had teams coming into Canton from around the Chicago area and from Southern Illinois,” Tipsord said. “Back in those days, there were not a lot of options if teams were staying in hotels, unless they went to Peoria and stayed.”

Regardless, the small school Pinto heavyweight team reached the state title game.

“It was quite an experience. When you watch the movie ‘Hoosiers,’ that kind of hits home with a lot of us who went over there and played that – just the experience of a small town going to something that big,” Tipsord said. “It was a fun year.”

***

In the first round of the best-of-16 state tournament at Canton, Paxton defeated Chillicothe 52-51.

With the game tied at 51-51 and 15 seconds remaining, Chillicothe had a free-throw shooter at the charity stripe.

“The coach called three timeouts in a row,” Tipsord said.

After Chillicothe’s shooter missed the opportunity at a go-ahead free throw, Paxton’s Larry Rolle went to the foul line on the Pintos’ ensuing possession. Rolle made what would be the game-winning free throw for the win.

“That was the nailbiter. That was the closest game of the tournament,” Tipsord said. “The next two games weren’t quite as close and intense.”

Paxton defeated Hopedale 47-39 in the quarterfinals and Hillsdale Riverdale 40-33 in the semifinals to reach the state title game.

Meanwhile, Rantoul Eater lost in the first round of the state tournament via 46-33 score to Chicago Heights-Washington.

As Paxton won the district championship in Sibley and the sectional title in Gilman, Tipsord said his team wondered why Eater, which is about 10 miles away from Paxton, did not face the Pintos earlier in the tournament.

“We were wondering if we’d end up playing them,” Tipsord said. “It’s kind of funny that we never met early in the tournament because we were only 10 miles apart.”

Paxton and Rantoul Eater met twice during the regular season, renewing what Tipsord recalls was “an intense rivalry back in those days.”

“We pretty much had them beat up here in the first game we played them and gave the ball away at the last 10 seconds and lost. Then we lost in their building on the last game of the year,” Tipsord said. “We didn’t like them very much. It was a neat deal in the tournament (that we were both there).”

As Paxton played in the state title game, members of the Eater team watched in the stands behind the Pintos’ bench.

“Their coach even came down before the game to talk to us. It was a neat deal,” Tipsord said.

The Pintos faced a Mount Zion team that eliminated Chicago Heights-Washington, which was favored to win state, from the tournament via 38-27 score in the quarterfinals.

***

The Eater team was far from alone in watching the Pintos, as the state title game was witnessed by over 3,000 attendees.

“That place was packed. It was a pretty neat experience,” Tipsord said.

The state championship game took place on a school day – Wednesday – but students were given an early dismissal so they could make the 2 ½-hour drive to Canton.

There were plenty of fans making the trip, as five fan buses went from Paxton to Canton.

“It was a pretty big deal,” Tipsord said.

However, one Paxton player, Jim Dorsey, had to say home due to illness.

“We kind of went in one weapon short,” Tipsord said. “He was probably our best defensive player as well.”

Despite Dorsey’s absence, the Pintos were tied at halftime with Mount Zion. After going into the fourth quarter with a 22-21 deficit, Paxton tied the game again with one minute left in regulation.

Mount Zion then made a corner shot to take the lead before hitting two free throws to seal the game. Rolle led Paxton in scoring with 12 points while Dan Caisse had six points.

The state title game concluded a long stretch of four games in five days for the Pintos’ heavyweight team.

“We kind of wore out Route 136 going back and forth from Canton,” Tipsord said. “There were no breaks, and it was a 2 ½ hour drive over. We’d play the game, come back home, go to school the next day, then take off and go again. I remember some icy roads driving over there, too.”

There were no breaks for the Pintos’ head coach, either.

Sam Wright coached both the heavyweight team and the Paxton lightweight team, which reached the state tournament in Bartonville Oak Grove.

“Sam did a heck of a job with both teams that year. He was about 15 pounds lighter when that two weeks was over. He was running himself ragged trying to run practices, Tipsord said. “Our coach had a pretty hectic month. There was only one coach for the two teams. Sam had a plan and went with it, and everything worked. He was an outstanding coach.”

***

Wright was accustomed – somewhat – to a run around, said then-seventh grade lightweight player Rex Roy.

“We had a great coach there. He was pretty athletic himself, so he was always right there with us coaching. He ran out on the floor at practice with us a lot,” Roy said. “He was a very disciplining coach, and that showed up in our success that year. It was a lot of hard work and getting shape and doing a lot of drills and different things it takes become a good team. It became rewarding as we ran along.”

Lightweight and heavyweight teams were each made up of seventh- and eighth-grade players.

The teams on which players would participate depended on height and weight limits, which those bordering the line tried to stay under so they could play for the lightweight team.

“I was one of the smaller guys on the team, so I didn’t have anything to worry about, but there were some other guys who would practice and were on measuring table to try to stay under height they needed to,” Roy said.

“They did all sorts of things to try to hold their weight down. The ones who were on the border of trying to be on the lightweight wanted to be on the lightweight team. Several of them had to go through some rigorous exercising to be able to stay underneath that weight limit.”

“They went through hell. At that point in the season, those guys couldn’t eat,” Tipsord added. “They were running two to three times a day trying to keep the weight off. They went for a week eating salads and drinking water trying to keep the weight down. It probably didn’t help them.”

Perhaps as a result of the hard work, the Paxton lightweights had a starting lineup of mostly eight-graders, said Roy, who was a backup.

“It seemed like there might have one or two seventh-graders also on the first team,” Roy said. The Pinto lightweights reached the “Sweet Little 16” by defeating Dwight in the sectional round.

“It was great for us as a small school to be able to get in there and play in the state tournament. It’s not something that happens very often. It was a great learning experience for us, and it was just extremely exciting at the time.”

In the first round of the state tournament, Paxton defeated Earlville 59-30. The Pintos lost 71-64 in the quarterfinals to the eventual state champions in Pekin Edison.

“It was a learning experience at the time,” Roy said. “It was fun. It’s always fun when you have a good team and have a lot of success. It was rewarding.”

Along with the experience, the Pinto lightweights also received a sportsmanship award at the state meet.

“That was another feather in our cap – the fact that we really didn’t make it to the finals, but the fact that we showed class in going as far as we did,” Roy said. “When we got beat, we were regarded as being good sportsmen about it.”

***

The Paxton High School team won a regional title that same year. The Mustangs did not win another until the 1976-77 season.

“By the end of the year (in 1966-67), our front line was about 6-foot tall. Everybody was saying in the state finals, ‘These guys are going to be something when they get to high school,’ but they never grew more than an inch after that,” Tipsord said. “When we were seniors in high school, we were one of the smallest groups in the area.”

Roy was not a part of the high school boys basketball team through his time at Paxton High School.

“I was anxious to get out in the work field and to help my dad in the construction business,” Roy said. “The high school coach was asking me to play, but I just thought that work was more important, and I was anxious to do that. That’s probably a regret that I have at this point.”

Roy now works as a broker at RE/MAX Choice.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years. I don’t feel that old, but I guess I am starting to get that way, Roy said. “Fifty years is quite a while. The kids in sports today should take advantage of all that they can because, down the road, it becomes real life. You begin working, having a family and kids and so forth. It’s a great once-in-a-lifetime experience when you’re in school and you have an opportunity to do sports.”