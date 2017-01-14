PBL seventh-grade boys basketball defeats Rantoul Eater 31-10, selected as top seed for IESA regional

RANTOUL – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Rantoul Eater 31-10 on Thursday.

“I was really happy with the way we came in and handled ourselves against Rantoul,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said. “I know at looking over their scores for the season that they have been struggling, and I just wanted my team to play at a high level and drop down and play to a lower level of competition.”

The Panthers outscored Eater 12-2 in the first quarter as Brandon Knight and Grant Hendershot each scored six points. In the second quarter, Mason Bruns made a 3-pointer and Knight added a two-point field goal as PBL went into halftime leading 17-5.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Eater 8-2 as Hendershot, Jacob Gronsky and Bruns each made a basket while Mason Medlock added two free throws. The Panthers then outscored Eater 6-3 as Medlock had four points and Cameron Grohler added a bucket.

Hendershot and Knight led PBL in scoring with eight points apiece while Medlock contributed six points, Bruns added five points and Gronsky and Grohler each had two points.

“It was also nice to see us handle a 2-3 zone a lot better than we did the previous night against Unity, where we struggled to make baskets,” Sinn said.

The Panthers will host St. Joseph in their regular-season finale at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We could see them in our regional depending on how things play out,” Sinn said.

The Panthers (16-1) will go into the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional with the No. 1 seed.

“It’s just another goal that we can cross off,” Sinn said.

The Panthers will face either fourth-seeded St. Joseph or fifth-seeded Bismarck-Henning in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The regional championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“We are having a really strong season and, hopefully, we can keep things going in the regionals,” Sinn said.

PBL 31, Rantoul Eater 10

PBL 12 5 8 6 -- 31

RAN 2 3 2 3 -- 10

PBL (16-1)

Cameron Grohler 1-0-2, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Ashton Pope 0-0-0, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Grant Hendershot 3-2-8, Brandon Knight 4-0-8, Keagan Busboom 0-0-0, Evan Donaldson 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 2-2-6, Jacob Gronsky 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 2-0-5, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 13-4-31.

Eater

Mayberry 1-0-2, Rowan 1-0-2, Kesler 0-0-0, Fitts 0-0-0, Navarretto 0-1-1, Emery 0-0-0, Newman 0-0-0, Lee 1-3-5. Totals 3-4-10.

3-pointers – PBL (Bruns).

IESA Class 3A

ONARGA REGIONAL

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

Game 1 – No. 4 St. Joseph vs. No. 5 Bismarck-Henning, 9 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Watseka Glenn Raymond vs. No. 7 GCMS, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 – No. 3 Iroquois West vs. No. 6 Hoopeston Area, noon.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

Game 4 – No. 1 PBL vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25

Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.