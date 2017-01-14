PBL sixth-grade boys basketball teams defeat Tri-Point

PIPER CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade “A” team defeated Tri-Point 49-5 on Thursday.

Kayden Snelling and Aiden Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points each. Kendall Swanson added eight points while Jeremiah Ager had six points, Peyton Hutchcraft had five points, Ethan Donaldson and Mason Uden each had four points and Ty Graham had two points.

In the PBL “B” team’s 30-4 victory over Tri-Point, Ephraim Johnson led in scoring with eight points, Cole Purvis had six points, O’Quinn Gerdes, Beau Kleinert and David King each had four points and Jonathan Craig and Aaron Kavajecz each had two points.

“A” game

PBL 49, Tri-Point 5

PBL 10 16 5 16 -- 49

TP 3 0 2 0 -- 5

PBL

Ty Graham 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-6, Ethan Donaldson 2-0-4, Peyton Hutchcraft 2-0-5, Aiden Johnson 5-0-10, Mason Uden 2-0-4, Kayden Snelling 5-0-10, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 24-0-49.

Tri-Point

Weber 2-0-5, Borriga 0-0-0, Alvaree 0-0-0, Brauman 0-0-0, Bruner 0-0-0, Adams 0-0-0, Singh 0-0-0, Dohe 0-0-0, Read 0-0-0, Vieiva 0-0-0. Totals 2-0-5.

3-pointers – PBL (Hutchcraft). Tri-Point (Weber).

“B” game

PBL 30, Tri-Point 4

PBL 4 8 12 6 -- 30

TP 2 0 0 2 -- 4

PBL

O’Quinn Gerdes 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 4-0-8, Cole Purvis 3-0-6, Beau Kleinert 2-0-4, David King 2-0-4, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Aaron Kavajecz 1-0-2. Totals 15-0-30.

Tri-Point

Weber 0-0-0, Borriga 1-0-2, Alvaree 0-0-0, Brauman 1-0-2, Bruner 0-0-0, Bennett 0-0-0, Adams 0-0-0, Sinah 0-0-0, Dohe 0-0-0, Read 0-0-0, Vieira 0-0-0. Totals 2-0-4.