PBL sixth-grade boys basketball teams defeat Tri-Point

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PIPER CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade “A” team defeated Tri-Point 49-5 on Thursday.
Kayden Snelling and Aiden Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points each. Kendall Swanson added eight points while Jeremiah Ager had six points, Peyton Hutchcraft had five points, Ethan Donaldson and Mason Uden each had four points and Ty Graham had two points.
In the PBL “B” team’s 30-4 victory over Tri-Point, Ephraim Johnson led in scoring with eight points, Cole Purvis had six points, O’Quinn Gerdes, Beau Kleinert and David King each had four points and Jonathan Craig and Aaron Kavajecz each had two points.
“A” game
PBL 49, Tri-Point 5
PBL 10 16 5 16 -- 49
TP 3 0 2 0 -- 5
PBL
Ty Graham 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-6, Ethan Donaldson 2-0-4, Peyton Hutchcraft 2-0-5, Aiden Johnson 5-0-10, Mason Uden 2-0-4, Kayden Snelling 5-0-10, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 24-0-49.
Tri-Point
Weber 2-0-5, Borriga 0-0-0, Alvaree 0-0-0, Brauman 0-0-0, Bruner 0-0-0, Adams 0-0-0, Singh 0-0-0, Dohe 0-0-0, Read 0-0-0, Vieiva 0-0-0. Totals 2-0-5.
3-pointers – PBL (Hutchcraft). Tri-Point (Weber).
“B” game
PBL 30, Tri-Point 4
PBL 4 8 12 6 -- 30
TP 2 0 0 2 -- 4
PBL
O’Quinn Gerdes 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 4-0-8, Cole Purvis 3-0-6, Beau Kleinert 2-0-4, David King 2-0-4, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Aaron Kavajecz 1-0-2. Totals 15-0-30.
Tri-Point
Weber 0-0-0, Borriga 1-0-2, Alvaree 0-0-0, Brauman 1-0-2, Bruner 0-0-0, Bennett 0-0-0, Adams 0-0-0, Sinah 0-0-0, Dohe 0-0-0, Read 0-0-0, Vieira 0-0-0. Totals 2-0-4.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.