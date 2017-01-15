Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had 21 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for Illinois Central College in a 75-41 win over Danville Area Community College on Saturday, Jan. 7. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Maynard had nine rebounds and five points to help the Cougars (14-5) win 87-69 over Bryant & Stratton.

Mikayla Baillie – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout played one minute for Indiana Wesleyan in a 74-52 win Wednesday over Taylor.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 11-3 after a 64-53 victory Wednesday over Emmanuel and a 66-65 win Saturday over Pfeiffer.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-7 after winning 24-20 over Waynesburg, 31-18 over Wesleyan University and 30-16 over The College of New Jersey and losing 31-17 to Lycoming College and 32-16 Saturday to Suny Cortland in Friday and Saturday’s Budd Whitehill National Duals.

Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler won via 3-2 decision in the 174-pound match of a 24-20 win for Millikin over Waynesburg in Friday and Saturday’s Budd Whitehill National Duals. Birt lost 4-3 to Lycoming’s Brandon Conrad and 6-5 to Wesleyan’s Dominic Pirraglia.

Nick Porter – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 14th in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:25.61 for Bradley University in Saturday’s Illini Classic in Champaign.

Reno Jamison – The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished fifth with a hurl of 11.95 meters in the weight throw for Wabash College in Saturday’s Robert H. Little Giant Open. Jamison also finished 15th with a throw of 10.29 meters in the shot put.

Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished ninth in the high jump with a leap of 1.47 meters for Monmouth College at the Sol Butler Classic at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday.

Brandon Wilkerson – The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fifth in the mile run with a time of 4:32.97 for Augustana College at the Sol Butler Classic at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday.

Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished fifth with a time of 8.08 seconds in the 55-meter hurdle finals for Monmouth College at the Sol Butler Classic at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday.

Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished sixth with a time of 8.09 seconds for Augustana College at the Sol Butler Classic at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday. Rubarts also finished ninth with a leap of 6.24 meters in the long jump.

Lester Sander – The former PBL boys track and field distance runner was part of the Augustana College 4x800 relay that finished seventh with a time of 9:07.17 at the Sol Butler Classic at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday.