GCMS boys basketball defeats Fisher 61-52 in HOIC Tournament

BLOOMINGTON -- Holding onto the slimmest of margins heading into the fourth quarter, 43-42, senior Tucker Cribbett and junior Mitch McNutt showcased the skills that have made them both three-year varsity starters.

The two Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players combined for all 18 of the Falcons fourth-quarter points to get past Fisher 61-52 and earn a rematch against Ridgeview in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

With just more than a minute left on the clock and the score tied at 52, McNutt looked to set up the offense with Jesse Pedigo defending. McNutt drove past Pedigo, and from the paint, kicked a pass back out to Cribbett on the perimeter. The senior was waiting and knocked down a three-pointer.

“I noticed the ref was giving him a count, so I yelled, ‘Mitch, you have a count,’” Cribbett said. “That’s when he drove. (The Fisher defense) needed to help because Mitch beat his guy, so (my shot) was wide open. I was expecting (the pass).”

After Fisher’s Zach Griffith missed a triple on the other end of the court with less than 50 seconds remaining, it was up to GCMS players to convert at the charity stripe. That they did, as McNutt and Cribbett combined to go 6 for 6 on bonus free throws to end the game.

Cribbett notched 22 points in the game, and McNutt added 19. Sophomore Ryland Holt chipped in 10 points, classmate Ben Freehill scored six, and senior Sam Baillie tallied four to round out the scoring for the Falcons.

The Bunnies kept within 10 points throughout the game by dominating the offensive glass and earning 12 second-chance opportunities. The silver lining for the Falcons was that Fisher converted on only half of those chances.

“They’re relentless,” GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said of Fisher’s persistence on the glass. “If they miss, they’re right back to it. We had position defensively, but we just have to turn around and seal and really grind inside of five feet. Fortunately, we still contested and challenged those shots around the rim.”

Cribbett added that corralling defensive rebounds is a team effort, and he and his teammates need to make “crashing” toward the rim on opponents’ shots more of a priority.

“We have the tendency to tip the ball around,” Cribbett said. “If we just grab it, that will help. In the past, we’ve tried to run, run, run. I’ll admit, I leak (toward the other end of the court) all of the time when I’m supposed to be crashing in rebounding.

“We just all have to keep crashing and not get ahead of ourselves.”

The biggest second-chance conversion for the Bunnies came when Griffith tied the game at 46, which marked the first time Fisher did not trail during the game. That momentum was squashed, however, when Cribbett connected on one of his three fourth-quarter triples on the ensuing Falcons possession.

With the win, GCMS advances to face Ridgeview in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Shirk Center. That will not only be the second time taking on the Mustangs this season, but it will also be the second time the Falcons have secured a big win leading into the matchup.

During winter break at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, GCMS knocked off Monticello to earn a spot in the championship game the following day against Ridgeview. The Falcons faltered, losing 60-35.

McNutt said the situation is different this time, and he hopes that leads to a better outcome.

“Now, we have a good emotional win, and we’ll have a couple of days to recover from that,” he said. “Fisher beat Ridgeview, which doesn’t mean anything, but it gives us more confidence. We just want another shot at them.”

Ridgeview topped LeRoy 59-44 in the earlier game on Monday night to earn its spot in the semifinals. While the Panthers were down only five points heading into the second half, 30-25, the Mustangs opened the third quarter with a zone defense that baffled LeRoy.

The Panthers converted on only 1 of 9 from the field and were held to three points in the third quarter. Ridgeview utilized that same 1-2-2 zone defense to stifle GCMS in the championship game of the Holiday Hoopla.

“They anticipate well, and they key on deflections,” Tompkins said. “You’ve got to move your body, meet passes. Coming in, you know that’s what they’re going to do: They’re going to combination man and 1-2-2, and they’re very good at it.

“I’ve always said, we have to have our best game of the year in the next game, so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

GCMS 85, Lexington 45

EL PASO -- The Falcons cruised past Lexington 85-45 in the opening round of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament hosted by El Paso-Gridley on Saturday.

Without sophomore Bryce Barnes, who will miss 2 to 4 weeks with a sprained ankle, classmate Ryland Holt entered the starting lineup. Holt did not disappoint, scoring a game-high 18 points.

Barnes injured his ankle during practice last week and was wearing a walking boot during the Falcons second round contest at the Shirk Center on Monday night. The sophomore said he hopes to be back sooner than the projected timetable, but that will be a decision made between he, his doctor, and his parents.

Mitch McNutt (16 points), Tucker Cribbett (14), and Ben Freehill (12) each joined Holt in double figures. In all, 10 of the 11 GCMS players registered points in the score book.

GCMS 61, Fisher 52

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Cribbett 22, Freehill 6, McNutt 19, Holt 10, Baillie 4. Total 61.

FISHER

Thomas 9, Griffith 14, Jones-Walkins 13, Burk 2, Podio 6, Zook 8. Total 52.

GCMS 16 17 10 18 —61

Fisher 12 15 15 10 —52

Three-pointers: GCMS 9 (Cribbett 5, Freehill 2, McNutt 2); Fisher 6 (Jones-Walkins 3, Griffith 2, Thomas).