PBL boys basketball season stats (Jan. 16, 2017)

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 12:20pm | The Ford County Record

Points per game    PPG/TP
Andrew Zenner    19.5/214
Cole Eshleman    15/165
Luke Fitton        13/143
Colton Kleinert    5.6/62
Anthony Harris    5.5/11
Dalton Coplea    4.5/45
Tyler Pichon        4.2/44
Brady Barfield    3.6/11
Luis Rodriguez    2.6/17
Tom Henrichs    2.4/19
Austin Sanders    2.4/19
Jaxson Coplea    1.6/16
Keaton Krumwiede    1.5/12
Field-goal percentage    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton         73 (62/85)
Anthony Harris    66.7
Colton Kleinert    62.5
Andrew Zenner    55 (75/137)
Cole Eshleman    48 (64/133)
Tyler Pichon        47
Tom Henrichs    44
Brady Barfield    38
Jaxson Coplea    36
Wolfgang Heisler    33
Free-throw pct.    Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Anthony Harris    100
Brady Barfield    100
Tyler Pichon        89
Dalton Coplea    74 (14/19)
Jaxson Coplea    71
Andrew Zenner     70 (16/23)
Cole Eshelman    68 (19/28)
Colton Kleinert    67 (12/18)
Luke Fitton        54
3-pt. FG pct.        Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Andrew Zenner    51 (38/74)
Tyler Pichon        50
Austin Sanders    40
Brady Barfield    40
Cole Eshleman    39 (24/61)
Anthony Harris    33
Colton Kleinert    30
Rebounds per game    RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner    9.6/106
Luke Fitton        5.5/64
Dalton Coplea    2.3/23
Cole Eshleman    2.1/24
Tom Henrichs    2.1/17
Tyler Pichon        1.4/16
Colton Kleinert    1.0/11
Assists per game    APG/TA
Dalton Coplea    5.8/58
Cole Eshleman    3.4/37
Jaxson Coplea    1.3/13
Luis Rodriguez    1.3/12
Andrew Zenner    1.2/12
Steals        TS
Cole Eshleman    19
Dalton Coplea    14
Andrew Zenner    13
Colton Kleinert    7
Luke Fitton        7
Luis Rodriguez    7
Tyler Pichon        6
Jaxton Coplea    4
Tom Henrichs    3
Austin Sanders    3
Keaton Krumwiede    3
 

