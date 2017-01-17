- Our Sites
Points per game PPG/TP
Andrew Zenner 19.5/214
Cole Eshleman 15/165
Luke Fitton 13/143
Colton Kleinert 5.6/62
Anthony Harris 5.5/11
Dalton Coplea 4.5/45
Tyler Pichon 4.2/44
Brady Barfield 3.6/11
Luis Rodriguez 2.6/17
Tom Henrichs 2.4/19
Austin Sanders 2.4/19
Jaxson Coplea 1.6/16
Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/12
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton 73 (62/85)
Anthony Harris 66.7
Colton Kleinert 62.5
Andrew Zenner 55 (75/137)
Cole Eshleman 48 (64/133)
Tyler Pichon 47
Tom Henrichs 44
Brady Barfield 38
Jaxson Coplea 36
Wolfgang Heisler 33
Free-throw pct. Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Anthony Harris 100
Brady Barfield 100
Tyler Pichon 89
Dalton Coplea 74 (14/19)
Jaxson Coplea 71
Andrew Zenner 70 (16/23)
Cole Eshelman 68 (19/28)
Colton Kleinert 67 (12/18)
Luke Fitton 54
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Andrew Zenner 51 (38/74)
Tyler Pichon 50
Austin Sanders 40
Brady Barfield 40
Cole Eshleman 39 (24/61)
Anthony Harris 33
Colton Kleinert 30
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner 9.6/106
Luke Fitton 5.5/64
Dalton Coplea 2.3/23
Cole Eshleman 2.1/24
Tom Henrichs 2.1/17
Tyler Pichon 1.4/16
Colton Kleinert 1.0/11
Assists per game APG/TA
Dalton Coplea 5.8/58
Cole Eshleman 3.4/37
Jaxson Coplea 1.3/13
Luis Rodriguez 1.3/12
Andrew Zenner 1.2/12
Steals TS
Cole Eshleman 19
Dalton Coplea 14
Andrew Zenner 13
Colton Kleinert 7
Luke Fitton 7
Luis Rodriguez 7
Tyler Pichon 6
Jaxton Coplea 4
Tom Henrichs 3
Austin Sanders 3
Keaton Krumwiede 3
