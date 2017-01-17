Points per game PPG/TP

Andrew Zenner 19.5/214

Cole Eshleman 15/165

Luke Fitton 13/143

Colton Kleinert 5.6/62

Anthony Harris 5.5/11

Dalton Coplea 4.5/45

Tyler Pichon 4.2/44

Brady Barfield 3.6/11

Luis Rodriguez 2.6/17

Tom Henrichs 2.4/19

Austin Sanders 2.4/19

Jaxson Coplea 1.6/16

Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/12

Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Luke Fitton 73 (62/85)

Anthony Harris 66.7

Colton Kleinert 62.5

Andrew Zenner 55 (75/137)

Cole Eshleman 48 (64/133)

Tyler Pichon 47

Tom Henrichs 44

Brady Barfield 38

Jaxson Coplea 36

Wolfgang Heisler 33

Free-throw pct. Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Anthony Harris 100

Brady Barfield 100

Tyler Pichon 89

Dalton Coplea 74 (14/19)

Jaxson Coplea 71

Andrew Zenner 70 (16/23)

Cole Eshelman 68 (19/28)

Colton Kleinert 67 (12/18)

Luke Fitton 54

3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Andrew Zenner 51 (38/74)

Tyler Pichon 50

Austin Sanders 40

Brady Barfield 40

Cole Eshleman 39 (24/61)

Anthony Harris 33

Colton Kleinert 30

Rebounds per game RPG/TR

Andrew Zenner 9.6/106

Luke Fitton 5.5/64

Dalton Coplea 2.3/23

Cole Eshleman 2.1/24

Tom Henrichs 2.1/17

Tyler Pichon 1.4/16

Colton Kleinert 1.0/11

Assists per game APG/TA

Dalton Coplea 5.8/58

Cole Eshleman 3.4/37

Jaxson Coplea 1.3/13

Luis Rodriguez 1.3/12

Andrew Zenner 1.2/12

Steals TS

Cole Eshleman 19

Dalton Coplea 14

Andrew Zenner 13

Colton Kleinert 7

Luke Fitton 7

Luis Rodriguez 7

Tyler Pichon 6

Jaxton Coplea 4

Tom Henrichs 3

Austin Sanders 3

Keaton Krumwiede 3

